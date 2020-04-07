Turkey orders all citizens to wear masks as infections increase

ISTANBUL – Turkey has ordered all citizens to wear masks when shopping for or visiting crowded public places and announced that it will provide masks to all families, free of charge, as coronavirus infections in the country of 80 million rise.

The order is the latest in a gradual adjustment of anti-virus measures by a government that has insisted that the virus was under control and has resisted a complete crash.

Turkey has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded 725 deaths. More than 1,400 patients are in intensive care units and at least 600 medical workers have been infected, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

The number of confirmed cases places Turkey among the 10 most affected countries today, reflecting a sharp increase since its first confirmed death from the disease on March 17.