Turkey orders all citizens to wear masks as infections increase

ISTANBUL – Turkey has ordered all citizens to wear masks when shopping for or visiting crowded public places and announced that it will provide masks to all families, free of charge, as coronavirus infections in the country of 80 million rise.
The order is the latest in a gradual adjustment of anti-virus measures by a government that has insisted that the virus was under control and has resisted a complete crash.
Turkey has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded 725 deaths. More than 1,400 patients are in intensive care units and at least 600 medical workers have been infected, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.
The number of confirmed cases places Turkey among the 10 most affected countries today, reflecting a sharp increase since its first confirmed death from the disease on March 17.
However, Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca said Monday that the increase in confirmed cases was low compared to the increase in tests, which has increased to more than 20,000 per day.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has introduced phased measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, calling on people to stay home and imposing a curfew on people over 65 and under 20, but has resisted a national blockade.
In televised speeches, he has repeatedly assured Turks that the government has the virus under control. "Turkey is one of the countries most prepared for this global pandemic and the biggest crisis that has started with it," he said in a speech on Saturday.
Turkey has been praised by Western analysts for taking an early and proactive approach to the virus. It moved quickly to close trips to China, where the virus outbreak occurred, and Iran, a major regional center for the virus, quarantined people returning from those countries.
But at the same time, Turkey was promoted as a safe destination for business and tourism. As the country faces an increasingly difficult economic recession, and already suffers from high unemployment and inflation, Erdogan sought to maintain industry and tourism, a major source of income for the country.
Although few official data has been released on the spread of the virus in Turkey, Dr. Koca, a doctor and founder of a private chain of hospitals, said the first known case of infection was in a person who had contact with Europe. He warned that increased infection in Europe presented a serious risk to Turkey.
Turkish media cite official studies showing that the main sources of infection are travelers arriving from Europe and religious pilgrims returning from the Middle East in the days leading up to the confirmation of the first case on March 11.
The two most affected cities are Istanbul and the western city of Izmir, both centers of industry and tourism, with 60 percent of cases coming from Istanbul, a city of 16 million.
Among the earliest cases in Turkey were a pharmacist and his employee in central Istanbul, and a merchant, returning from Italy, who infected his relatives working at the Istanbul Grand Bazaar, a large covered market in central the city.
Pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have led to the spread of the virus in central Turkey. Returning individuals were asked to isolate themselves and then returning individuals were placed in quarantine facilities, but the measures did not completely prevent transmission of the virus.
The movement of citizens within the country, prohibited since last week, has allowed the virus to spread to all provinces.
Opposition politicians, including the mayors of two of the largest cities, Ankara and Istanbul, have called for stricter measures, including a complete closure. Those cities have been among the most affected by the virus.
Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, The results published by a group of economists indicate that the economic cost of containing the pandemic immediately, in April, would be less than if a closure were delayed and then applied by necessity in May.
Health costs would increase with a delay, and the economic consequences, especially for tourism, would worsen if they were prolonged, he said.
Mr. Erdogan has closed many public places, including bars, restaurants, and mosques, but has allowed industry, construction companies, and public transportation to continue working.
In a speech to the nation on Monday night, he said it was important for the country to continue producing and promised financial aid to the families of the workers.
"Our real fight will begin after the pandemic," he said. "That is why we emphasize keeping production running. Every factory of ours will continue to produce. Our farmers will not leave an acre of land unplanted. Our service sector will keep alive your national and foreign ties ”.
"We do not have diagnostic and treatment problems in our hospitals," he added. "Fortunately, so far we have not encountered any significant problems in terms of health services, food supplies and sanitation, and public safety."
But Baris Yarkadas, a former opposition politician and journalist, said evidence across the country was still inadequate and may hide a much higher infection rate. He complained that Turkey had delayed critical decision making due to concerns about the effects on the economy.
"We knew it was spreading from China, but we were so late in taking precautions that we missed the opportunity," he said in a telephone interview. "Turkey could have been like South Korea, but we are like Italy and the United States."
He blamed the officials of Mr. Erdogan's political party, the Justice and Development Party, for the lack of vision.
"The biggest concern to prevent them is economic concerns," he said. "They didn't want to stop the flights or the internal movement, and since there is no money to pay people to stay home, millions have to go to work."