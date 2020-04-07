Trump says black community is being hit "very, very hard,quot; by coronavirus

Donald Trump recognized Tuesday that the coronavirus is strongly affecting the black community among other groups in the US. USA

Trump said African-Americans are becoming infected and disproportionately dying of COVID-19.

"We are doing everything in our power to address this challenge, it is a tremendous challenge. It is terrible," Trump said during a White House briefing with journalists. "And provide support to the African American citizens of this country who are going through a lot but it has been disproportionate." They are being hit very, very hard. "

Trump did not specify his administration's plans to help the black community, but invited Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the lead medical expert on the pandemic, to expose what is happening.

Fauci said that African Americans are more likely to have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma, which puts them at increased risk for serious illness or death from the coronavirus.

"It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except try to provide them with the best care possible to avoid those complications," Fauci said.

The Trump administration and state health departments have been pressured by advocates to publish a racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to The Hill.

Trump said his administration would release some "very, very nasty,quot; numbers in the coming days, and while some states have released data, it is still largely unknown how widely COVID-19 has affected communities of color.

Data released by the Louisiana Department of Health this week showed that black people account for 70 percent of coronavirus deaths in the state, even though they only account for 32 percent of the population.

In Michigan and Illinois, African Americans make up about a third of coronavirus cases and about 40 percent of deaths, but that demographic only represents 15 and 14 percent, respectively, of the states' total populations.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!