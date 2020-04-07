Troy Officer Does for Health Workers – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML6db488492b6f0f672946463dd716d5ee75%

TROY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – For police officers when duty calls, they are always there to respond. Well, a Trojan officer saw a need in his community and decided to go beyond the call of duty.

"There have been many stories about healthcare workers and hospitals needing these masks. So I thought well that I had some additional materials, I have cloth and elastic. I said why not try it," said Officer Gail Jaska of the Police Department of Troy.

Jaska is an 11-year veteran of the Trojan Police Department.

Jaska said that on her day off, she pulled out her sewing machine and went to work. She says sewing is one of her hobbies, so she used her skills and started making masks for health workers at Beaumont Troy Hospital.

"If I didn't and I knew I have the ability to do it, I would have felt bad and I would have been disappointed in myself," Jaska said.

Jaska did, albeit a little challenging at first.

"The first one took much longer than number 10. I did some DIY videos, got the measurements I would need and just the technique and combined them together and they worked really well," Jaska said.

Officer Jaska says that when he handed the mask to the emergency personnel at Beaumont, they were surprised and extremely grateful.

“I appreciate them as much as people appreciate us. The doctors, the health workers who need you, you know that. People say we are on the front line, but I think they are much more than us, "said Jaska.

