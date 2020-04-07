Trina abruptly leaves after an intense fight with Nikki Natural

VH1

Fans think Trina is a little too overreacted in the second part of the season 3 reunion of the VH1 reality show, as one viewer observes: "She is so pressured by this little girl."

"Love and Hip Hop: Miami"He returned with the second part of the reunion season 3. The new episode resumed where things left off in the last episode, which he saw Trina going up to confront Nikki Natural, who filmed in a separate room.

Trina asked them to open the door, yelling, "Open the door!" As they refused to do so, Trina threatened to leave the filming site. "Record the rest of the show without me, parents!"

She wasn't playing because they saw her leave the studio after changing her clothes. "Let me tell you, I'm not playing lazy a ** b **** es … … I'd drag that shit into the show, so don't play games with me," so she snapped. Nikki, meanwhile, laughed at the disaster.

Cast member Bobby lytes He followed her outside, trying to get her back to the cinema. "Come on! You won't be leaving this meeting!" he said outside Trina's car.

Fans, however, thought Trina was too overreacted. "She is so pressured by this girl," said one fan. Meanwhile, someone else said that his absence wouldn't make much of a difference. "What was Trina's last hit? Trina is a Miami legend, but the show will go on without you," the person wrote.

Trina and Nikki were having a verbal fight in last week's episode with Trina accusing Nikki of being disrespectful to her, saying, "Everyone here knows that you never see me disrespect anyone."

Daddy trick she chimed in: "If you're a female artist and you're trying to make music in Miami, you can't say a bad thing about Trina because she knows everyone." Later, Trina was asked about her feelings after being "challenged by someone you just want to help."

Referring to Nikki, Trina replied, "This woman will be nowhere in my space. I am not disrespectful. I respect each and every one who comes under me. Be honest, you are under me, you are always know. Never you get so twisted … I would never give an opportunity that is below me to be below me. "

Nikki replied while asking, "How are you a role model? Look at you. You look like a mess." That only angered Trina even more when she brought Nikki's kids into the conversation, calling them "dirty kids."