Traffic change scheduled for Tuesday on I-75 retrofit project – Up News Info Detroit

– Weather permitting, segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project will enter a new phase starting tomorrow morning.

Starting at 9 am on Tuesday, April 7, I-75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane to allow crews to switch all traffic to southbound lanes between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696.

In the late afternoon, this new configuration will be in place to allow rebuilding of the northbound lanes. Two northbound and southbound I-75 lanes will be open during peak travel periods during the 2020 construction season.

In addition, the I-75 northbound ramp to I-696 eastbound will close until early November. Traffic on the ramp will be diverted east on 8 Mile Road to Van Dyke Avenue northbound, then to I-696 eastbound.

