Tracy Morgan under fire for defending Donald Trump in a strange interview

In addition to defending POTUS, the comedian jokingly says that he impregnated his wife three times while in quarantine and that they tested COVID-19 on his silverback gorilla.

Tracy Morgan He was forced to deal with a backlash on Tuesday morning, April 7, for his recent comment during an interview on "Today". Discuss the coronavirus pandemic with the host Hoda Kotb, the actor and the comedian came to the president Donald trumpDefense as more people continued to attack POTUS because of the way it is handling the pandemic.

During the interview, Tracy said, "Imagine being a president of the country and half the country got sick. It's hard for him. We all have to fix this. Now is not the time to blame, and all of this …" We all must keep us safe. No one wants to pass it on, attract it and get it. Let's stay safe and do the protocol. "

People quickly attacked Tracy after the interview. "Tracy Morgan went on the Today Show this morning and defended Trump and now I wonder if it was ever fun," said one. "Are you kidding me about this?!? I'll never support anything else @TracyMorgan does. He needs to WAKE UP THE F ** K UP. TRUMP NEEDS IT TO BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT. And he can deliver his mask to healthcare workers. AMAZING someone else wrote.

"Hoda gracefully ended that interview, but I know she was like …" said another along with a GIF of Hoda shrugging. "I think I just lost ALL my respect for you. This virus is killing the black community and you're acting like Trump's water boy. Seriously? I absolutely dislike you right now! UGG!" another commented.

His comment on Trump was not the only thing that led him to the trend on social media. During the same interview, Tracy also joked that he impregnated his wife three times and played a role play while in quarantine. Not stopping there "The Last O.G."Star claimed that he brought his silverback gorilla to New York to be tested for the coronavirus.