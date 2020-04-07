Tracy Morgan Slams Show Business – Says you can't wait to hug people again

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Tracy Morgan is really waiting for a time when the coronavirus pandemic has ended and she can start hugging people again. As the world knows, most western nations are quarantined to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are no exceptions to the rule, either, as many celebrities and performing artists haven't had the option to stay home like everyone else, with a few exceptions, of course.

During a recent appearance in The Howard Stern ShowThe actor and comedian shared what he thought of all the first responders who are making sacrifices to help fight the virus. the Saturday night live alum said "you are my hero,quot;, referring to all the medical workers on the front line.

Morgan added, "We need you, and really, that comes from my heart." The comedian went on to say "f * ck show business,quot; because there are so many people in the world fighting the virus, and health workers and first responders deserve some of the credit now.

According to Morgan, he hopes scientists can find a cure or a vaccine soon. The comic, after Stern and Rob told him it would all be over soon, claimed he couldn't wait to give them a hug again.

As noted above, there are more than 180 countries affected by the virus at the time of publication. Earlier today, however, multiple media outlets reported that social estrangement appears to have begun to function in New York State, despite the state having just recorded its worst day of death thus far.

According to a San Francisco Gate report, there were 731 people killed in one day, making it the largest increase in deaths since they began recording. Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that the total death toll in the state is around 5,489.

That said, the silver lining is that there have been fewer hospital admissions in the past week. Municipal and state authorities are beginning to speculate that the worst of the virus has passed.



