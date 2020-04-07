Tracy Morgan jokes that his wife has been pregnant three times since they were quarantined

Now we know that you have gotten creative about how to spend your time while in quarantine, and for those of you in quarantine, we already know what you are doing! And it seems that Tracy Morgan and his wife are doing the same.

Hoda Kotb caught up with Tracy on the show TODAY, and spoke frankly about how she has spent her time at home. He says he and his wife have played a lot of roles, and she has been pregnant three times in the three weeks they have been in isolation.

"She has been playing the young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus," he said. “And I am the scientist who discovered the cure, and she will do anything to save her grandfather's life. And I mean anything.

There is never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan Its on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about the coronavirus and the unknown: "We all have to unite as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 – TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Now everyone knows that Tracy is not someone who keeps quiet, and one loves his humor or absolutely hates it. While some knew that Tracy was just trying to laugh, others were not here because of what she said:

