Toya Johnson's girl Reigny Rushing is the sweetest girl while filling her face with ice cream – Watch the video

Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account with her baby, Reign Rushing. Reigny is eating ice cream while in quarantine, and her older sister Reginae Carter jumped in the comments to show her love.

‘This girl is touching every damn thing in this house. He went and took the ice cream out of the freezer, put it on the side of the sofa, then took off his pajamas, gave him a spoon, and started eating his ice cream. "@Colormenae come find your sister," Toya captioned her post.

Nae skipped the comments and said, "This is my sister at my lollllllll #sistersister house," and continued, "It's the fact that she grabbed her spoon and everything lol."

Someone got excited about Reign and said, "I love her little personality, she and @lenahuggs mini-me are going to be a problem together."

Another follower said: ‘I love it. It doesn't bother anyone … peacefully, "and someone else posted this:" At least he's eating with his own spoon hahaha. "

Someone else said: & # 39; Said I'm going to enjoy this in peace ☮️ 😩 💕 the fact that it's getting cold behind the couch & # 39 ;, and one commenter posted this: & # 39; Sitting by the window is what got me. both reigned.

A follower posted this: ‘Lmao‼ ️ He took off his clothes so as not to leave any evidence of the crime he believes he is committing by taking ice cream without permission and eating it next to the sofa. Smart. & # 39;

One person was also enthusiastic about Reigny: "He is in a good mood, waiting by the window as if he was waiting for the word to be able to leave,quot; #SheIsMe ".

Not too long ago, it was revealed that Toya is trying to find all kinds of fun activities to do while at home. She spends her days with Robert Rushing, her baby Reign Rushing, and her niece Jashae.

In case you don't know, Jashae is the late brother of Toya, Josh's daughter



