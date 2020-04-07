Toya Johnson found the answer to a major mother-daughter problem

Toya Johnson has been announcing her books lately for fans who are home these days. He also has a book that is written with his daughter, Reginae Carter, and has been sharing several promotional videos.

In the third, Toya explains why mothers and daughters bang their heads all the time, and you can see the explanation in the caption of the video below.

‘You just don't get it📚 Did moms ever wonder why you and your daughter are always hitting heads? Maybe it's because you are very similar. @colormenae and I are always hitting heads, but we always support each other no matter what! Who can relate? The $ 10 book sale is still going on. Do not miss it! Toyawrightpublishing.com, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; Girl, yes, I have 3 daughters and it's so scary that we are alike in different ways & # 39 ;, and a follower posted the following message: & # 39; I can definitely relate, I don't have a daughter who looks like my twin, but My sister and I collide sometimes, but we always have each other & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another commenter wrote, "I wouldn't mind seeing them book as a movie during this quarantine," and someone else said, "I can't wait for my books to come to remind me of both my daughter and me." even the age difference hahaha.

One fan said, "I love you all and your relationship, Toya. I admire you as an amazing father like bomb.com and whoever questions that period."

A fan said to Toya: ‘I identify with that, believe me. You are all like me and my mother. My mom has been my friend all my life, but not my mom. Then I understand what you are doing. But at least both for your daughters. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘My children are my best friends. We talk all the time. Everyone has a different opinion about parenting. "

What do you think about Toya and Nae's idea of ​​writing this book together?



