Tottenham supporters pressure club when Liverpool revokes permit decision Football news

The 550 employees and directors who don't play play salary cuts; The Spurs are also suspending some employees who don't play "when appropriate."





Tottenham and President Daniel Levy are under pressure to overturn the decision to suspend some non-gaming employees.

Fans pressured Tottenham to follow Liverpool to reverse its decision to use public money to pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool Chief Executive Peter Moore admitted on Monday that they were wrong to conclude that they should apply for taxpayer funds to pay 80 percent of the wages of some non-football staff members and " they were very sorry. "

Premier League leaders were at the end of a backlash from fans and former players after announcing their initial plans, which would have seen some 200 employees collect most of their wages from the taxpayer.

We have been saying constantly @SpursOfficial – Pause and reframe. Now we are saying it clearly and in public: no longer damage the reputation of the Club, listen to its fans. – THST (@THSTOfficial) April 6, 2020

And after the Reds' reversal, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust once again urged their club to follow suit and reverse its decision to suspend some non-playing employees.

A short statement on Twitter said: "We have been saying @SpursOfficial constantly – pause and rethink. Now we are saying it clearly and in public – don't harm the Club's reputation any more, listen to your fans."

5:17 Jamie Carragher weighs in on the news that Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's suspension plan to pay club staff who don't play. Jamie Carragher weighs in on the news that Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's suspension plan to pay club staff who don't play.

Sky Sports News He has contacted Tottenham for a comment and is awaiting a response.

Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth are the other Premier League clubs announcing plans to use the government's licensing plan and Rangers joined them on Monday night.

The Ibrox first-team team along with manager Steven Gerrard, his coaching staff and club executives also agreed to accept salary deferrals for three months to ensure that non-soccer staff receive their full earnings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will not use the government's termination plan to protect some 900 full-time staff members.

In an email to everyone affected, CEO Ed Woodward confirmed that the club would continue to pay all employees as if they were working as usual.