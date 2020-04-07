Tory Lanez claims that Instagram blocks her & # 39; quarantine radio & # 39;

Instagram

In related news, the Toronto native backslides on his own claim to be the best live rapper, apologizing on Twitter for his & # 39; dumba statement ** & # 39; that makes it look like a 'd ** k' head.

Up News Info –

During the time of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tory Lanez Brings entertainment for himself and his Instagram followers with the Instagram Live series called "Radio Quarantine." However, it seems that fans won't get more for a while because the star reveals that Instagram is blocking him.

Tory shared a warning screenshot Tuesday, April 7, which she praised from the photo-sharing site when she was about to enter Instagram Live. "Based on past use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action. This lock will expire on 04/14/2014. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Please tell us if you think we made a mistake read the warning.

"350K I can't go on right now, they won't let me … … THEY DIDN'T WANT TO WIN DAMN B," so Tory captioned the plugin. He added in the comment section, "THAT GUM BEAR WAS TOO MUCH, DRIVEN IT," referring to a fan who swallowed the world's biggest gummy bear on his previous Instagram Live.

<br />

Spitter "Jerry Sprunger" followed with a series of photos of him wearing an orange suit in a place that looked like a prison. "THIS IS ME CURRENTLY … even if I wanted to ….. I won't be back on the quarantine radio until the 14th," he said. "EVERYONE HASHTAG #FreeTory SO I CAN GET OUT OF HERE MAN !!!! lmao Instagram stop hating. We can be friends, man."

<br />

In related news, Tory backtracked on his own claim about being the best rapper alive. "Lol, I'm sorry for the time I said 'I'm the best rapper alive' … even if I feel that way about myself," a Toronto native wrote Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet. "It's a dumba statement **".

"And even though I'm always ready to endorse my talent. It made me look like a fucking head. And I'm not really that. So yeah. My bad lmao," he concluded.

In January, Tory tweeted: "I AM THE BEST RAPPER I LIVE RIGHT NOW …… BODY OF ANYONE LOST OUT!