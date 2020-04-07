Tom Petty's ex-wife loses lawsuit against universal music in 2008 Vault Fire

A judge dismissed Jane's claims that UMG has not done enough to prevent the fire by trying to hide the amount of destruction caused by the affected artists.

A judge has dismissed Tom pettyJane's ex-wife's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over a 2008 fire in one of the label's warehouses.

The lawsuit was originally filed against UMG for Garden sound, Steve Earle, Hole, Tupac Shakur and Petty's properties after an investigation by the New York Times into the vault fire, which they said had destroyed or damaged a large number of master recordings, in June (19). UMG has consistently denied the Times reports on the amount of damage caused by the fire, and stated in a legal file that only the work of 19 of its artists had been affected.

The resulting class action lawsuit accused UMG of not doing enough to prevent the fire, while alleging that they tried to hide the amount of destruction caused by the affected artists. In addition, those involved had the intention of initiating litigation to recover the losses of the record label.

However, after the original lawsuit was filed, all the plaintiffs withdrew, leaving only Petty's former spouse to fight his corner.

But on Monday (April 6), Judge John A. Kronstadt ruled that Petty's teachers were actually owned by her old brand MCA, a subsidiary of UMG, meaning that Jane could not sue. He dismissed his claims without prejudice.

Following the decision, UMG released a statement saying: "Judge Kronstadt's decision completely dismisses the Soundgarden litigation and completely rejects the plaintiff's only remaining arguments. As we have said all along, the New York magazine articles Times at the root of this litigation was impressive in its exaggeration and inaccuracy. As always, we remain focused on partnering with artists to release the best music in the world. "

Jane Petty has yet to announce whether or not she plans to appeal the decision.