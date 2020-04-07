Tom Holland helped by a beggar when he lacks money

WENN

The actor in & # 39; Spider-Man: Far From Home & # 39; returns the favor after a beggar saves you from embarrassment when you need money as a deposit for your shopping cart.

Spiderman star Tom holland He gave $ 120 to a homeless man who helped him by lending him money for a shopping cart.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the 23-year-old actor did not have a £ 1 coin he needed as a deposit for a car at a Waitrose supermarket in New Malden, South London, but he was assisted by the needy man who delivered The Last of your change.

A local mother who witnessed the incident said the generous act touched Tom so much that he returned his £ 1 coin and an additional bonus to his disadvantaged benefactor.

"My six-year-old daughter and I chatted with this homeless man," said the eyewitness. "I was saying that a guy needed a pound for a cart and he gave him the pound to help."

"He said he was sure the man was Spider-Man in the movie. Then I saw him return and gave the homeless lord £ 100, and £ 1 from the cart. He had tears in his eyes." "

Another New Malden resident, where the star's parents, comedian Dominic Holland And his wife, photographer Nikki, live, said the star felt compelled to reward that generosity from someone who has no luck.

"Tom is down to earth, but was surprised by the selfless act and wanted to reward the homeless man for being so kind," they explained.