Tom Brady says Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to be seen and heard | NFL news

Tom Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career before agreeing to move to the Bucs.

Tom Brady is embracing his new start in Florida and says moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives him a chance to be "seen and heard."

The veteran quarterback spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots, reaching nine Super Bowls and winning six.

He became a free agent for the first time in March and went to the Buccaneers, signing a two-year, $ 50 million contract to play for coach Bruce Arians and the Bucs' talented offense.

Writing in The Players & # 39; Tribune, Brady said: "Playing for a team for 20 years has been an incredible journey and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges.

"A familiar rhythm can be comforting and excellent. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, the newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn't been done yet."

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard.

"I know that my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before."

"Right now I have no idea how to get to Raymond James Stadium, or where the meeting rooms are, or where everyone sits. It will be a learning curve."

Brady will turn 43 in August, but he doesn't expect to be limited by his body.

He added: "Physically, I am as capable of doing my job as ever."