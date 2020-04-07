Tom Ascheim Joins Warner Bros. as President of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics – Deadline

Tom Ascheim addresses WarnerMedia. The former president of Freeform was named president of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics for Warner Bros. He will oversee Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation studios in Los Angeles and will have overall responsibility for the channel. Turner Classic Movies. It will start in the summer and report to Ann Sarnoff, President and CEO of Warner Bros.

The news comes when Ascheim earlier today resigned as Freeform president after six and a half years on the Disney network, sparking immediate speculation that he had landed another job.

At Warner Bros, he meets Sarnoff with whom he previously worked on Nickelodeon.

Related story Tom Ascheim steps out as president of Freeform

"I am excited that Tom will join Warner Bros," said Sarnoff. “He is an excellent collaborative executive leader with an impressive track record and deep experience in the worlds of children and young adults. I had the benefit of seeing Tom's skills firsthand when we were on Nickelodeon and I really look forward to working with him again. "

Ascheim's appointment helps fill the void left by Christina Miller in late 2019, who resigned as president of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, and TCM after nearly 15 years with the company. Ascheim's largest portfolio includes oversight of production operations, including animation for Warner Bros.

Content under the reach of Ascheim is distributed in 192 countries around the world. The division's networks are in 500 million homes and are delivered through more than 65 channels in 31 languages. Ascheim will work with Warner Bros. executives and WarnerMedia's global advertising and distribution sales team to develop and implement global and local strategies for brands.

"I am excited to join Warner Bros. and especially excited to be working with the deeply talented people at Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM and Warner Bros. Animation," said Ascheim. "I have been observing your work since I was a child and it is exciting to be part of such a historic group. I am equally excited to return to work with Ann Sarnoff, who is still one of the best people I have had the privilege of working with. "

Ascheim joined Freeform when he was still ABC Family in December 2013 and oversaw his rebranding to Freeform. Original series on Freeform includes successful comedy adult as well as dramas The Bold Type, Siren, Good Trouble, Party of Five, the latest addition, Homeland: Fort Salemand next Last summer produced by Jessica Biel.

Ascheim, a well-loved executive, has spent much of his career serving the younger audience. He joined the Millennium-oriented Freeform after serving as General Manager of Nickelodeon Television, Director of Strategy for Sesame Workshop and EVP for Sesame Learning.

Ascheim started out as a production assistant in New York and at Silver Screen Partners, which funded films including The little Mermaid Y Beauty and the beastst, before obtaining an MBA. After a stint as a financial analyst, he joined Viacom in 1990 as Nickelodeon's vice president of business development and media products, where he was responsible for long-range and strategic planning, market analysis, and annual budgeting.

After a series of internal promotions, he served as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Digital Television Networks, and ultimately as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Television, where he managed the entire portfolio, including Nickelodeon, Nick @ Nite, Nike Jr . and Nick & # 39; s three digital networks. He led the negotiation between Nick and Sesame Workshop, which resulted in the creation of Noggin, and oversaw The N, a channel dedicated to serving millennials.

In 2007 Ascheim left Viacom to join Newsweek as CEO. During his four-year term there, he oversaw all global operations and magazines and the company's sale to The Daily Beast.

Peter White contributed to this report.