Tom Ascheim Freezes as President – Deadline

Tom Ascheim left his position as president of Freeform after six and a half years on the Disney network. Details about his departure are not disclosed; He is believed to be looking for another opportunity.

Ascheim joined Freeform when he was still ABC Family in December 2013 and oversaw his rebranding to Freeform. His departure comes a year after the Disney-Fox merger.

Before joining ABC Family, Ascheim served as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Television and CEO of Newsweek

Ascheim, whose departure from Freeform was first reported by THR, was a financial analyst before joining Viacom in 1990. His first position there was Nickelodeon's vice president of business development and media products, and, after a series of internal promotions, He served as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Digital Television Networks and, ultimately, as EVP and General Manager of Nickelodeon Television, where he managed the entire portfolio including Nickelodeon, Nick @ Nite, Nike Jr. and Nick's three digital networks. . In 2007 Ascheim left Viacom to join Newsweek as CEO. He was in charge for three years until he became the first victim after the merger with The Daily Beast. Ascheim then joined Sesame Workshop as Director of Strategy, and served as EVP for Sesame Learning.