Tokyo Olympics: qualifying period suspended until December | Olympic Games News

Athletes who have already qualified will maintain their place by 2021





The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until July 2021 due to the virus.

The Olympic qualification period was halted until December due to the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics announced.

No standard between April 6 and November 30, 2020 will count towards reaching next year's Delayed Games in Tokyo.

Instead, it will resume from December 1 until June 29, 2021 before the rescheduled event, which was delayed 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "I am grateful for the detailed work and feedback from our Athletes Commission and Council, who believe that suspending the Olympic qualification during this period gives more certainty for the planning and preparation of athletes. .

"It is the best way to address equity in what is expected to be the uneven delivery of competition opportunities around the world for athletes, given the challenges of international travel and government border restrictions."

Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified and eligible for selection.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games were postponed last month. The Games will now start on July 23, 2021 through August 8, while the Paralympic Games, which originally will begin on August 25, will take place between August 24 and September 5, 2021.