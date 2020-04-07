To combat the coronavirus, the UK asked for some volunteers. An army was obtained.

LONDON – A few weeks ago, Kate Sellars was organizing a James Bond getaway for her wealthy clients, in which they would have been flown by helicopter to Monte Carlo for a preview of the latest Bond movie, a sparkling party with cast members, and, For each guest, an Aston Martin gassed and ready to drive.
Last week, Sellars brought two bags of groceries from his local supermarket to the front of Garth D’lima, a 73-year-old retired accountant who is abandoned inside his home as the coronavirus sweeps London.
"It is heartbreaking not being able to help him carry his food up the stairs," she said as she greeted Mr. D’lima from her front door. "We cannot enter people's houses because that would put them at risk."
Ms. Sellars, whose luxury travel agency has been frozen by the pandemic, has traded in her glamorous day job for a pressing shopping schedule and picking up recipes for seniors in Hampstead, its leafy and prosperous London neighborhood. She is an infantry soldier in a vast army of volunteers, organized in just one week, to care for Britain's most vulnerable people during the country's closure.
When the government recently appealed 250,000 people to help the National Health Service, more than 750,000 signed up. He was forced to temporarily stop accepting applicants in order to process the flood. In addition to the national program, hundreds of community-based aid groups have sprung up across the country, enrolling tens of thousands of volunteers, such as Ms. Sellars.
Altogether, it's a poignant display of British national solidarity: good news amid a grim tide of newsletters about Hospitals overwhelmed, inadequate evidence, a rising death toll, and a run-down political establishment, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care and several of his aides still struggling after contracting the virus.
[Analysis: Spikes, tests and crashes: how the coronavirus vocabulary causes confusion.]
It is also a welcome balm, coming after three and a half years of bitter divisions over Brexit, a debate that divided the country socially, culturally, and generationally. The coronavirus, as many commentators have pointed out, is an equal opportunity scourge: it attacks both "Leavers,quot; and "Remainers."
"During the Brexit debate, people used to say that what we really need is a common enemy, and now we have it," said David Goodhart, a writer whose latest book, "The Road to Somewhere," explored the gap in Greater Brittany. society between the rooted and the uprooted. "Except this is an invisible enemy."
The shutdown, Goodhart said, had exposed the "hidden plumbing inside,quot; of a wealthy society: garbage collectors, delivery men, pharmacy clerks and supermarket workers who keep food on the shelves. "It turns out that stackers in supermarkets are absolutely vital," he said.
Most movingly, it has exposed the plight of older people, who are at far the greatest risk of succumbing to the pathogen. With that in mind, the government has He urged people over the age of 70 to cut off all but the necessary social contact for 12 weeks to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.
That deprives even the disabled of daily walks to their local stores. Confined to their homes, many have no idea how they are supposed to obtain food or other supplies. Lacking broadband connections, some do not have face-to-face contact with friends or family.
"The government has told 1.5 million people to stay indoors, with no idea who they are or how they are supposed to do that," said Connor Rochford, a physician and former management consultant who started the Hampstead Volunteer Corps. with his partner, Sarah Dobbie and another couple.
"They feel scared and they feel isolated," he said. "Self-reliance is fine up to a point, but the,quot; Keep calm, carry on "ethic only goes so far."
Since it began on March 14, a week before Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the national shutdown, his group has amassed more than 600 volunteers. They are assigned to team leaders, such as Mrs. Sellars, who oversee areas of a few square blocks and deliver deliveries. So far, the group has helped 166 people, some with one-time requests, others with standing orders.
With little government guidance, the group has been forced to design its own security protocols. Volunteers wear sterile masks and gloves and keep a strict distance from the people they help. They are not allowed to enter their houses. Organizers have consulted crisis counselors for advice in dealing with people in particularly serious circumstances.
Money is a complicated problem: some people can call stores ahead of time and give their credit card information. In other cases, volunteers pay for groceries and get reimbursed when they drop them off.
For pensioners like Mr. D’lima, who pride themselves on their independence, it is not an easy adjustment. A few days earlier, he had lined up in front of his crowded supermarket during a hail storm. "I live alone, so I always do my own shopping," he said. "But my friend told me that I shouldn't go out."
Some still reject the helping hand. On her way to drop a prescription, Ms. Sellars stopped a rather old man in a raincoat on Hampstead's main street. He told her he was going to the post office, not realizing it was closed. When she offered to help him with his purchases, he looked at her in disbelief.
"If you want to help me," he snapped, "you can give me £ 1,000."
When the man turned around, Mrs. Sellars, 39, smiled sadly and said, "We call those people the Blitz generation."
The heroism of Blitz is highly invoked these days. For some, the spirit of 1940 and 1941, when Britain was struck every night by German bombers, is evident in the stubborn self-sufficiency of people like the old man, determined to move on, yet dealing with circumstances. For others, it is evident in the broader drama of the British summoning the resistance that they saw their parents and grandparents through that terrible experience.
At 8 pm. Every Thursday, people gather at windows or doors to applaud doctors and nurses from the National Health Service. The courteous applause of the first week has given way to a clamorous clamor, as people pound pots and pans.
The Blitz, some point out, had its less heroic dimensions.
"Not all Churchillian held together, but full of displeasure and crime," said Simon Jenkins, author of "A Brief History of London." Still, he said, "myth is as important as reality." Drawing a link to Britain in wartime, Jenkins said, has been a valuable way for the government to try to shore up morale in this difficult period.
For some older people, the volunteer army is a throwback to a past they remember as more socially cohesive than today.
"It reminds me of my childhood in the 1950s," said Jenni Towler, 69, who came to her door to pick up pain medication that Sellars had given her. "There was more interaction. We play together in the streets. "
"We are all huddled together and we are not allowed to be together," he said. "But we don't feel alone. I hope this lasts and we will be friendlier, not just texting or emojis on our phones."
For Ms. Sellars, volunteering has given meaning to a pandemic-free life. Your travel business, he hopes, will return. But in the meantime, he said he had made friends with people who would have otherwise been strangers on the sidewalk. Some leave their little gifts at the door. Meeting them has given him a new perspective on the neighborhood where he was born.
"The big question is, what happens when this ends?" Mrs. Sellars asked as she paused to look over the Victorian rooftops of Hampstead.
Then his cell phone rang and he wrote an order to deliver a packet of soap to another urban castaway from the coronavirus.