To combat the coronavirus, the UK asked for some volunteers. An army was obtained.

When the government recently appealed 250,000 people to help the National Health Service, more than 750,000 signed up. He was forced to temporarily stop accepting applicants in order to process the flood. In addition to the national program, hundreds of community-based aid groups have sprung up across the country, enrolling tens of thousands of volunteers, such as Ms. Sellars.

Altogether, it's a poignant display of British national solidarity: good news amid a grim tide of newsletters about Hospitals overwhelmed, inadequate evidence, a rising death toll, and a run-down political establishment, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care and several of his aides still struggling after contracting the virus.

[Analysis: Spikes, tests and crashes: how the coronavirus vocabulary causes confusion.]

It is also a welcome balm, coming after three and a half years of bitter divisions over Brexit, a debate that divided the country socially, culturally, and generationally. The coronavirus, as many commentators have pointed out, is an equal opportunity scourge: it attacks both "Leavers,quot; and "Remainers."

"During the Brexit debate, people used to say that what we really need is a common enemy, and now we have it," said David Goodhart, a writer whose latest book, "The Road to Somewhere," explored the gap in Greater Brittany. society between the rooted and the uprooted. "Except this is an invisible enemy."