Tiny Harris and Shekinah Anderson flaunt their curvy figures in an effort to get fans to check out their YouTube channel but get a backlash: "Stop destroying your bodies!"

Tiny Harris and Shekinah Anderson have a new show together, and Tiny has been hyping it up a lot for fans these days. She just shared a video with the two of them while looking as juicy as can be.

‘Don't forget to visit our YouTube page … The Tiny Jo Show … just a light performance of my song #IFukNLoveU to brighten up your night !! #Laughs #TheTinyJoShow #Tiny #Shekinah #Entertainment #IFukNLoveU #FriendsNFamilyHustleComingRealSoon #LoveNHipHop 👑💋 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Many fans praised the talents of the two ladies and their curvaceous figures as well, but some who hated also skipped the comments to criticize the ladies for having too many visual interventions.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Shekinah is me! supporting you wherever the period is. "

Someone else said: ‘@majorgirl love talking to you live with Shekinah, I will never forget it. I love the song. A while back I texted you about someone trying to scam your fans. "

Another person criticized the ladies' bodies and said the following: "OMFG Black ladies PLEASE STOP VOLUNTALLY destroying their bodies … It looks warped."

Someone else had this to say to Tiny: "I forget you're mixed up, haha, not in a bad way … you're going girl,quot;

Another followed posted this: "Shekinah-wannaman beautiful voice as always Tameka @majorgirl,quot;, and a fan said, "I love these two ladies so funny and entertaining that they are going to watch the show."

A few days ago, Tiny told her IG fans that she and Shekinah Jo Anderson have a new show together, and she also shared an online clip for her fans.

Then, after telling people that the second part is out, she made fans happy with a video in which she and Shekinah showed off some dance moves.

The best part is that she and her son, King Harris, also appeared in the video.



