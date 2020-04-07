Tiffany Haddish hints that she could get pregnant while quarantined with Common

Instagram

Confirming her romance rumors, the & # 39; Night School & # 39; actress She appears with her boyfriend when the Grammy-winning artist catches up to Cedric The Entertainer through a video call.

Tiffany Haddish Y Common They are no longer hiding their relationship while hiding at home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Confirming the dating rumors and that they are quarantined together, the comedian appeared during her boyfriend's video call with Cedric The Entertainer.

The Grammy Award winning artist was catching up with the comedian / actor when the "Girls tripThe star, which seemed to be holding Common's camera, appeared on the screen. Cedric jokingly exclaimed, "This is the exclusive one! I have the exclusive! "

Tiffany later revealed that she was unable to receive her contraceptive vaccine during self-isolation. "And because we've been quarantined, I can't get my depo vaccine, so let's see what happens!" she told Cedric, hinting that a quarantined baby is possibly on the way.

The 40-year-old actress / comedian, who put on makeup in the video, made a joking gesture before calling the camera, prompting Cedric to laugh.

Tiffany previously blurted out that she and Common are living together when she joined DJ D-Nice's dance party on Instagram Live in March. Jumping up in the comments, she wrote, "Oh shit, about to put me to sleep. With Auntie's next move they hit me."

Tiffany and Common are rumored to date from last December, after the latter's separation from Angela Rye. The two reportedly hung out in New York City on multiple occasions. Common was also seen among those attending the "Night school"The star's intimate birthday celebration with her family and friends. Feeding the romance rumors, the alleged couple went on vacation in Maui, Hawaii for last year's Christmas vacation.

Tiffany sparked speculation that there is a problem in her relationship with Common after she shared a cryptic post on March 12. "After yesterday I realized that today is to show everything I hated, & # 39; Well & # 39; you tried today and I knew that you are a shitty lying peace and that you never cared, you used me," he wrote in Twitter She also warned, "but what you didn't forget about me is that I'm telling you. Take off your skeletons! It's ready!"

While it's unclear to whom your message was directed, Beyonce Knowles& # 39; mother Tina Lawson He seemed to confirm that Tiffany and Common are an article with their commentary on the comedian's birthday tribute to the Chicago-born rapper. While Tiffany referred to Common as her friend in the Instagram post, Tina said the opposite as garish about the two, "Beautiful couple."