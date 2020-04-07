Tia Mowry Faces Backlash Over Coronavirus Comment

WENN / FayesVision

Addressing Twitter, the former Disney star says: & # 39; During this pandemic, you really see who your true friends are & # 39; urging others not to neglect their friendship.

It is not unusual for celebrities to talk about Coronavirus during this pandemic, using their platforms to urge others to follow the protocol and stay safe. However Aunt mowry She said on her Twitter account that she has molested many people incorrectly and prompted her to receive online attacks.

It all started after Tia stated in the bluebird app that people couldn't neglect their friendship just because of the Coronavirus. "During this pandemic, you really see who your true friends are," he said. "Who's watching you? Making sure you're okay? Do you remember that when this is all over?"

People were quick to argue with the star shortly after she posted the tweet, and some told her to delete the post. "Like Tia, we are in a bloody pandemic. We are not responsible for others during this time. Many of us have no stable income (or none) and our bills are still past due. People get sick and we don't know how. prevent spread. Get over it, "someone in the answer section said.

"Everyone is stressed, Tia. Your true friends are also stressed, this is not a time to score, everyone is going through it. Remember that," reminded another. "During this pandemic, you really see who you are by complaining that other people who may be stressed are not giving up, yet they step aside to make sure you are good," said another.

There was also a person who called her "selfish," adding: "We are all suffering from this, so it is not anybody's responsibility to control anyone. If they do, that is good. But if it offends them they DON'T KNOW they are not a bad person just shows you trust people too much. You don't disrespect just my opinion. "

Tia has yet to respond to the backlash, though she has since removed the tweet.