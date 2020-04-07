Three better ideas than MLB playing the 2020 season in Arizona

The powers behind Major League Baseball are thinking outside the box as they try to figure out what role baseball will play in the United States in the summer of 2020.

That is good. We live in unprecedented times and unprecedented solutions are needed. However, what happens with innovative brainstorming sessions is that bad ideas are part of the process. Wisdom has to go into action to separate the good ideas from the bad. Playing the entire 2020 season at Arizona baseball stadiums, primarily spring training facilities, is one of the bad ideas, for many reasons.

My colleague from SN Joe Rivera described several reasons here. Another reason that has nothing to do with Coronavirus concerns? The average high temperature in Phoenix is ​​104 in June, 106 in July, 104 in August, and 100 in September. There is a reason that the Diamondbacks have a stadium with a closed roof. The spring training stadiums, as you know, are outdoors.

FOSTER: Enough with supposed "classic,quot; games; computers and networks should dig deep into files

Dry heat, my butt. And double headers were mentioned as part of the condensed season / show, and limiting them to seven innings each wouldn't help much.

Anyway, that's an idea that should be filed with good consideration, but no.

However, here are a couple of ideas that should happen. And just like the NBA H-O-R-S-E competition, the MLB can quickly bring these ideas to life.

Home Run Derby

This idea was "criticized,quot; by MLB, Joel Sherman's pun, not mine, but apparently the logistics were too much, Sherman said. I dont know. If MLB was toying with the idea of ​​organizing a full condensed season in Arizona with expanded rosters and hundreds upon hundreds of quarantined personnel, this seems much more reasonable.

And it could be fun. The original Home Run Derby television series, Episode 1 was Mickey Mantle vs. Willie Mays, it is still a great television.

Think about it. Let's designate May – all month – Home Run Derby month. Players who wanted to participate could participate. The bigger the names, the better, of course, but at this point we'd probably see competitive infielders competing to hit the ball over the fence, as long as the security measures, real and legitimate security measures, were in force.

Heck, it includes retired players. Do you think José Canseco would not take advantage of the opportunity? That would be fun TV, and isn't that what we're looking for here?

Logistics could be complicated, but not insurmountable. And there are many different ways to approach this. You can set up a group of 16 players and film everything in one day, but stream the rounds throughout the month. Confidentiality documents for all to sign!

You could film a different HR Derby every week, two in the Florida stadiums, two in the Arizona stadiums (many players live in those areas, so it makes sense to limit travel) and have the champions meet each week for title of the week in June.

Many options

Tournament & # 39; MLB The Show & # 39;

We've already seen a four-player tournament, and it was a lot of fun, despite the technical issues. Amir Garrett, in his Reds uniform, won, beating Trevor May in the first game and Blake Snell in the championship game.

To this I say: "More, please."

And I can tell you this: An MLB source has confirmed that more is on the way. Great competitions, more players. And we shouldn't have to wait too long.

I can not wait.

& # 39; Hit & # 39; em where they're not 'contest

I'm going to borrow this idea from my column on possible adjustments to the All-Star Game.

Instead of just celebrating power, let's celebrate the players who can, as long-time Hall of Fame star Wee Willie Keeler said long ago, "hit them where they aren't."

Like the Home Run Derby idea, this could take various formats. Essentially, though, it would be a tournament setup spread across the month.

Set six goals (large nets, essentially) around the field, three in the yard – one in each line, one in each power alley – and three in the box, one on the left side, one on the right side, and one behind The pitcher's mound. Each boy takes four hits per target, and the one who hits the most targets advances.

And do you really want it to be nice? Bring retired players back. Put Ichiro, the best bat control hitter of the past few decades, in the competition. Give Wade Boggs a place and pit him against Joey Votto. Let Derek Jeter compete in the Marlins' uniform. Hell, put Pete Rose there.

How much fun would that be?