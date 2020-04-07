Thomas Muller signs a new agreement with Bayern Munich until 2023 | Football news





Muller has been with Bayern Munich for 20 years.

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has signed a new agreement that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 30-year-old, whose deal at the Allianz stadium was due to expire in June 2021, has spent his entire Bundesliga career with the Bavarian giants.

Muller was unhappy with his lack of playing time in the early part of this season and was reportedly linked to a move to Manchester United in January, but Bayern always considered him irreplaceable as a club fixture and leader. and tied him up longer. agreement after "constructive and positive conversations,quot;.

"Both sides signed with really good feeling," Muller said on the club's website. "I'm sure once we play again we will continue to be very successful. That encourages me.

"For me, the number one priority was to extend to FC Bayern, and the club felt the same way. I have been with FC Bayern for two thirds of my life now, so it cannot be said that the club and I am only in way: we fight for each other.

"This club is not an old employer for me. It is my passion. I am happy to be here for two more years, and I will give everything on and off the field."

Bayern announced last week that they also agreed to a three-year permanent contract with head coach Hansi Flick, who took over after Niko Kovac's firing in November.

Muller originally joined Bayern's youth academy in 2000 from TSV Pahl and moved into the youth ranks in 2008, scoring 195 goals in 521 appearances for the club since then.

This season, the striker has accumulated eight goals and seven assists for the Bundesliga table and hopes to add to his eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and a Champions League crown.

Muller was part of the 2014 World Cup winning team in Germany, but was fired by head coach Joachim Low in March along with Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels in favor of younger players.