This $ 16 cross tank has over 750 5-star Amazon reviews

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
There's no question about it: Amazon is packed with affordable fashion finds, from cozy $ 30 oversized cardigans to $ 14 pleated tanks and even $ 25 Levi's skinny skinny jeans. And we've found another one for you that can help you with your workouts at home – this crossover tank for just $ 16!
Made by Mippo, this training tank is made from super soft modal and a little spandex, ensuring it is comfortable enough to wear while you're sweating. Available in sizes Xs to XXL, it also features larger arm holes for more freedom of movement, and comes in 16 colors, so you have plenty of options to choose from if you're looking to break out of your tried-and-true black workout gear. !
Plus, it's lightweight, breathable, and stylish enough to wear every day, so you can wear it for lounging or even brunch when you return that day. It is the perfect versatile piece to add to your wardrobe.
But as always, you don't have to believe our word. There are hundreds of reviews about this tank!
"This flow tank is a type of slippery material that provides a really flattering fit," wrote one reviewer. "I am 5'7,quot; 195 pounds and carry most of my weight on my tummy, and the XL fits my shoulder and bust very well, and it flows loosely over my tummy without being baggy or unflattering. I have ordered it in another color too because I really like it! "
In another review titled "Light and Airy,quot;, someone shared: "I train at least three times a week and am always looking for comfortable and trendy clothes for when I go to the gym. I want to be comfortable and able to do my cardiovascular and weight training Strength and yes, I like to look fashionable while doing it. This tank is cute and functional. I really like the cross back. I think it allows more movement and more air circulation to keep myself cooler and drier faster. I train Tough and I don't want clothes that are tight and stick to me. This tank is nice and open, but it stays still even when I work hard. I would definitely recommend it. "
"I love this shirt!" exclaimed another enthusiastic critic. "As others have said, it's a small low cut around the arms, so it shows off the bra and the skin. It wouldn't be a problem if you're in shape. I was wearing a tank top underneath and it was fine. I love the material. Very soft and stretchy. My personal trainer loved the look of the shirt. I'll buy more! "
There are even more fabulous Amazon fashion finds, like these $ 20 pocket leggings and this $ 24 crossbody bag!
%MINIFYHTML4046e68865b98e11a56f78a475cb93f47%