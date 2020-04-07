This $ 16 cross tank has over 750 5-star Amazon reviews

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

There's no question about it: Amazon is packed with affordable fashion finds, from cozy $ 30 oversized cardigans to $ 14 pleated tanks and even $ 25 Levi's skinny skinny jeans. And we've found another one for you that can help you with your workouts at home – this crossover tank for just $ 16!

Made by Mippo, this training tank is made from super soft modal and a little spandex, ensuring it is comfortable enough to wear while you're sweating. Available in sizes Xs to XXL, it also features larger arm holes for more freedom of movement, and comes in 16 colors, so you have plenty of options to choose from if you're looking to break out of your tried-and-true black workout gear. !

Plus, it's lightweight, breathable, and stylish enough to wear every day, so you can wear it for lounging or even brunch when you return that day. It is the perfect versatile piece to add to your wardrobe.