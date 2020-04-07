They found the body of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, her son still disappeared after the canoe accident

Facebook

Divers have found the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean about 4 kilometers south of the family home in Chesapeake Bay, four days after she and her 8-year-old son were reported missing.

The body of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was found four days after she and her son were declared missing in a canoe accident. Divers found his body on Monday, April 6 at 5:31 p.m. About 4 miles from his mother's beachfront property in Shady Side, Maryland, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a press release. Authorities added that his body was located in water that was 25 feet deep.

Maeve's son, Gideon, 8, is still missing. Authorities said the search for the young man would continue on Tuesday. Aviation sonar and underwater imaging technology has been used to discover the wreckage.

Maeve and Gideon went missing on Thursday, April 2. Her husband David McKean said they were quarantined at Maeve's mother's home in Chesapeake Bay and that the mother-son duo was playing a game of kickball and the ball fell into the water, so they climbed into a canoe. to collect the ball. "The cove is protected, with wind and water much calmer than in the great Chesapeake. They got into a canoe, with the intention of recovering the ball, and somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide towards the open bay" he explained.

"About 30 minutes later, they were seen by a spectator from land, who saw them far from the coast and called the police," he continued. "After that last sighting, they were not seen again. The Coast Guard recovered their canoe, which capsized and miles away, at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday."

After 24 hours, their search was suspended and he went from rescue to recovery, as the family believed the two had died. "It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away," David said in a statement on Friday, "More than 24 hours have passed and the chances of them surviving are impossibly small." He added: "The search for his recovery will continue, and I hope that is successful."