The US Navy USA Complete the test of the vital combat systems of the new aircraft carrier – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA He said Monday that the newest Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) recently completed tests of vital combat systems while it was underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

These tests, conducted during Ford's test phase and post-delivery tests (PDT & T), are designed to emphasize the capabilities of the ship's combat system and demonstrate the successful integration of new technologies, which the crew employs to defend the aircraft carrier.

Cmdr. Ron McCallister, Ford Combat Systems Officer, noted that the tests were a collaborative effort between the Naval Marine Systems Command along with the broader technical community and the ship's force.

"The tests exercise the suite of combat systems as a complete unit and ensure maximum availability to meet the requirements of combat missions and self-defense," McCallister said. "Ultimately, the suite of combat systems achieves maximum readiness and the sailors develop more operational and technical competence."

Ford's first certification of integrated combat systems tested the air traffic control radar beacon (ATCRB) and the identification of friends or enemies (IFF). The tests, conducted over several days, evaluated ATCRB's ability to track air and surface contacts and identify enemy and enemy aircraft using an advanced identification system. IFF is used not only for positive, safe and friendly identification, but also to control aircraft.

"We use an interrogation system to challenge aircraft transponders for identification," said Second-Class Operations Specialist Juannietagrace Okeli of Moss Point, Mississippi. "The interrogator, cooperative engagement capability, and ship self-defense systems (SSDS) work together to provide us with combat identification."

Ford also recently completed Sea Based Development (SBDT) testing of vital combat systems. This was the first complete test of the integrated combat system against tactical adversaries. The tests were performed with Kfir and Hawker Hunter jet aircraft from the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company. The ship's crew tracked the plane, using Ford's Dual Band Radar (DBR).

"SBDT is a stepping stone to Ford's Combat Systems Vessel Qualification Test (CSSQT) and the Army's follow-up operational tests," Cmdr said. William Buell, Ford Combat Direction Center Officer. "Our SBDT operations ran smoothly, which is a good indicator of future success at CSSQT."

As part of the SBDT, sailors in Ford's combat systems department carried out a simulated ammunition load for operators at the ship's Combat Direction Center (CDC) to simulate the aircraft's involvement.

"It was encouraging to see the results of our collective work paying off and demonstrating the class's fighting ability," said second-class firefighter Sam Lantinga of Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Without these self-defense systems, Gerald R. Ford could not deliver lethal effects to our nation's adversaries."

Gerald R. Ford is the first aircraft carrier of its kind and the first new designed aircraft carrier in over 40 years. Ford is conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean.