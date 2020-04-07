The Publishers Guild reduces membership fees by 50% in response to COVID-19 closure – Deadline

The Publishers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has reduced union dues by 50% for all members by the second quarter of 2020. The move was made after a unanimous vote by the guild's board of directors, meeting remotely, in response to industry COVID. 19 off.

"In fact, we are facing an unprecedented crisis, certainly unlike anything our union has had to endure," Local 600 President Alan Heim and National Executive Director Cathy Repola said in a joint statement sent by email to 8,300 guild members. The motion to cut the fees also included waiving the $ 7 processing fee for paying by credit card.

The union says that while many members have been laid off from work, "some have transitioned to work at home or temporarily stayed on the payroll until a clearer picture of the way back to work appears."

Related story Post-production industry fears job will dry out during shutdown, reflects on future of remote publishing

"We also recognize that many of you lost your job and therefore your income," Heim and Repola told their members. “As challenging as it has been, we are well aware that this could get worse for many of our members before it gets better. Those of you who still report to the job sites, the employer must ensure their safety. "

Membership dues support collective bargaining and contract execution, and the work of office staff and field representatives in Los Angeles and New York.

IATSE recently reported that 90% -95% of its 150,000 members across the country are not working as a result of the closure of the entertainment industry.

Repola and Heim said the union is closely monitoring the financial impact the pandemic is having on union members and resources. "We are prepared to take non-essential cost reduction measures in spending and weigh the use of some of our reserves if necessary," they said.

The Publishers Guild joins a growing list of industry unions and guilds that provide some form of quota relief to their members during the coronavirus crisis, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, Actors & # 39; Equity, the Producers Guild, the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600), IATSE Grips Local 80, IATSE Costumers Local 705, IATSE Make-up & Hair Stylists Guild Local 706, Hollywood & # 39; s Teamsters Local 399 and LA & # 39; s Musicians Local 47.