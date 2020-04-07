The Pretenders Singer discovers she is mean and nasty during Covid-19 lockdown

WENN

Chrissie Hynde spends her days at home during the coronavirus lockdown reflecting on her past actions and finally realizes that she is not a very personable person.

Chrissie Hynde she has been forced to realize that "she is not a very kind person" while isolating herself in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suitors Star has been using her time locked up in the UK to reflect on her past actions, and now she details what she has learned about herself in a long Twitter post.

Hynde recalled that a "well-meaning friend" sent him a story about a time he "chided an autograph hunter on the street."

"My friend obviously doesn't know how much I'm dying after events like that," wrote the "Brass in Pocket" singer. "But I am not a very kind person and I know it. So report me."

She added, "To the boy in Australia 12 years ago whom I yelled at saying, 'I've not done enough already!' My problem is that I became famous 10 years after I left home, so I had already formed my defensive and unpleasant street personality, and I couldn't change it when fame demanded me to be a good person for strangers who bothered me. "

But the musician has also come to appreciate the privileges that have been granted to him as Covid-19 continues to sweep the world.

"I imagine everyone, like me, is locked up," added Hynde. "Pretty gloomy, huh? I live alone in an apartment in London with no garden, just a little balcony that overlooks a parking lot. But I'm sooooooooo happy to have a place with hot water and a bed. And I'm glad to be in the center of all this with my neighbor. I see people older than me walking on their walking sticks and I think: 'God bless you, brother'. "