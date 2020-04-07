The outbreak causes a drop in emissions that change the climate

WASHINGTON – Despite mocking the idea of ​​climate change, President Donald Trump will preside over one of the country's steepest falls in recorded climate-damaging emissions, as the economic paralysis of the coronavirus reduces energy use, according to a projection from the Department of Energy on Tuesday.

The agency's Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions by 2020. That would be the biggest cut in US energy emissions. USA Since at least 1990, as EIA records show. The year after the start of the 2008 recession there was a decrease of 7.3%.

Trump routinely taunts the science of climate change, and his administration has moved to roll back the Obama administration's stricter mileage and emissions standards and other climate efforts.

Emissions will drop sharply this year anyway, due to the slowdown in the economy and restrictions on business and travel related to the coronavirus, the EIA said.

The burning of fossil fuels, and the rate of climate damage, generally recovers like an economy does, after economic recessions.

Globally, "we are seeing radical declines in transportation emissions and declines in other sectors of the economy," said Rob Jackson of Stanford University, who heads a group of independent scientists who monitor global carbon pollution. "We haven't seen something like this since the Great Depression."

The energy agency projects that Americans will burn 9% less gasoline and diesel and 10% less jet fuel, and that the electricity sector will generate 3% less energy overall, among other declines. Solar and wind power, which receives little attention from Trump, aside from his hate speech for wind turbines, will account for the majority of the country's new generation of electricity, according to the report. As market competition changes the way Americans get their energy, power plants will use 11% more renewable energy and 20% less coal this year.

The prospects for 2020 also mark a setback in Trump's frequent mission to help make the United States the dominant player in the world's energy production. Coronavirus and an unrelated oversupply of oil caused by accelerated pumping from Saudi Arabia and Russia will return the United States to be a net importer of oil for at least some time as domestic drilling slows, according to the report. of the EIA. Any global agreement to reduce oil production could change that, the agency said.

"These trends are only temporary and will disappear as quickly as this coronavirus crisis disappears," Energy spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement.

Associated Press writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report.