The Open: R,amp;A Offers Refunds or Ticket Transfers for Royal St George & # 39; s | Golf News







The R,amp;A has confirmed that ticket holders for the 149th Open are entitled to a full refund if they cannot attend the tournament next year.

The Championship has been canceled for 2020 due to the current coronavirus pandemic, and The Open will now return to Royal St George & # 39; s in July of next year.

Anyone who has purchased tickets or hospitality packages for the event will have the option to transfer them to next year's Open, which will take place during the week beginning July 12.

But ticket holders can request a refund if they can't make it to the Kent coast 12 months later than scheduled.

Ticket holders can request a full refund

An R,amp;A statement said: "All ticket, hospitality and parking purchases for The 149th Open will automatically carry over to the new dates from Sunday, July 11 to Sunday, July 18, 2021.

"If ticket and hospitality buyers no longer (or can no longer) wish to attend The 149th Open on these new dates for any reason, they may cancel their reservation and we will provide a full refund upon request.

"We will accept refund requests between Friday, May 1, 2020 and Tuesday, June 30, 2020. We will strive to process all refunds within 30 business days of receipt of the request. All ticket and hospitality buyers They will be e-mailed in due course with more details on how to request a refund. "

All communications related to tickets should be sent to [email protected] and all communications related to hospitality to [email protected] Please note that all R,amp;A staff currently works from home.