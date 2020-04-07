The old legacy, UCLA QB / TE Matt Lynch transferred to CU Buffs – Up News Info

Matt Lynch, a former Legacy High School star, returns home.

Lynch announced on Twitter Monday that he is transferring from UCLA to Colorado.

Quarterback and tight end at UCLA, Lynch will join CU as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. It will be a walk-on and will play tight end for the Buffaloes.

Lynch was one of two tight ends added by the Buffs on Monday. Jake Peters, who played the past two years in Arizona, also announced on Twitter that he will transfer to CU as a walk-on.

Lynch, 6-foot-4 and 230-pound, was a substitute quarterback for the Bruins for three years before switching to tight end during spring practice in 2019.

A three-star recruit who left Legacy, Lynch threw for 1,947 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior with Lightning in 2015.

He enrolled at UCLA in January 2016 and retired that season. In 2017, he played in one game, in Utah, completing 2 of 3 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

In 2018 Lynch played in 12 games as a placekick starter.

Last season, he played in all 12 games as a reserve tight end, catching a pass, for a 2-yard touchdown, in Arizona.

Peters, who is 6-4 and 220 years old, was part of the Arizona recruiting class in 2018 and played in a game like a true freshman that season. He caught a pass for a 1-yard negative against southern Utah. He did not appear in a game last season and entered the transfer portal in November. Peters will be a red shirt sophomore at CU this year.

Lynch and Peters will join a young, inexperienced tight-winged group.

Junior Brady Russell returns as a starter and represents most of the group's experience. Junior Jared Poplawski has had gaming experience since 2017, but he missed the past two years due to injury and is recovering from a torn LCA. Sophomore Luke Stillwell played in the last four games last season, primarily on special teams.

In addition to Russell, Poplawski, and Stillwell, the Buffs have two real scholarship freshmen: Caleb Fauria and Louis Passarello.

Sophomore CJ Schmanski is also returning.

Last week, CU also added Nick Fisher, a transfer of graduates from William Jewell College in Missouri to his tight-end group. Fisher, who is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, caught 39 passes for 596 yards for the Division II Cardinals last season.

CU lost two tight ends of the scholarship to graduate (Beau Bisharat, Jalen Harris) and one to the transfer portal (Darrion Jones). Walk-on Legend Brumbaugh also recently entered the transfer portal.

List of CU projected tight ends for this year:

Old people: Nick Fisher (by appointment); Matt Lynch (by appointment)

Juniors: Jared Poplawski, Brady Russell

Second year students: Luke Stillwell, Jake Peters (without appointment), CJ Schmaski (without appointment)

True freshmen: Caleb Fauria, Louis Passarello