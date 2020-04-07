The new series 50 Cent & # 39; Black Mafia Family & # 39; gets green light from Starz

Instagram

Starz has taken up the new project based on the Demetrius brothers' real-life story and the rise of Terry Flenory as crime bosses and hip-hop tycoons.

50 cents just expanded his television resume by obtaining the green light to develop new series "Black mafia family"

Network chiefs at Starz, who oversaw the rap star "Power"The drama and its spin-offs are excited about their new show, based on the Demetrius brothers' real-life story and Terry Flenory's rise as crime bosses and hip-hop tycoons.

50, who will be executive producing the new show, has teamed up with "Power" writer Randy Huggins for the project.

"I told you that the Black Mafia Family would come and that it will be the biggest television show," boasts the rapper. "Meech (Demetrius) and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is completing work on Pop SmokeThe debut album after the rapper was shot dead in February 2020.