A look back at the best shots from the final round of Bubba Watson during his 2014 Masters victory.

Bubba Watson experienced the most recent of his major successes at the 2014 Masters, and the final round of his victory at Augusta was repeated, in its entirety, on Tuesday at Sky Sports Golf.

The 2012 champion entered the final round tied for the lead with Jordan Spieth, who was looking to become the youngest Masters champion in history, with 15 players within five strokes of the lead.

Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar were among those in the chase group, while Miguel Ángel Jiménez, then 50, started two punches in his bid to become the oldest senior champion in history.

Watson played alongside Jordan Spieth during the final round

Watson entered Sunday after turning one of his previous seven 54-hole tracks on the PGA Tour into a victory, in addition to knowing that the previous four Masters champions had voided a deficit on the last day to win the Green Jacket, but finished both records to claim a second Augusta victory.

A 69 triple on the last day saw Watson end the week with eight fewer and three shots from Jonas Blixt and Spieth, who had a two-shot lead with 11 holes to play, and Jiménez one more shot in the fourth.

Performances of the final round (of the 15th Club) Bubba Watson Jonas Blixt Jordan Spieth Punctuation 69 (-3) 71 (-1) 72 (E) Fairways hit 7 7 7 7 10 Regulated Greens 10 10 12 Putts 25 27 29 Pair three -two Even -1 Par-fours +1 +1 +1 Par-five -two -two Even

The American's success made him the ninth player to win the Masters twice in a three-year period, with Watson, Phil Mickelson and Mike Weir combined to achieve six Augusta victories for a left-hander over a 12-year period.

