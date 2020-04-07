The Maple Leafs sign the highly promoted Alexander Barabanov

Kyle Dubas has his boy.

The Maple Leafs general manager hooked up much-hyped Alexander Barabanov, who signed him on a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"He is a very strong winger. Great play ability, skill level in tight," Dubas told reporters in a conference call on March 31. "But one of the other things we like most about him is his ability to make plays under pressure and his ability to win records, protect records when people chase him and (he) uses his strength to do that.

"It is an end of the game that also has the ability to end up on the net."

At just 5-8, 196 pounds, the 25-year-old recorded 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 43 games last season with KHL's St. Petersburg SKA. He also contributed one goal and two assists in four playoff games. In 262 KHL games in his career, he has accumulated 137 points (62 goals, 75 assists) along with 23 points in 68 playoff games.

Two-time Gagarin Cup winner with SKA Saint Petersburg also won gold as a member of Russia's Olympic athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

However, it will be determined where it would be located; Luke Fox of Sportsnet said he is expected to be a third-line player. Short in stature, Barabanov does not stay away from dirty areas and has a nose for the net. He also has a familiar face on the team as he played on the 2018 Russia World Championship team with Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev; the couple share the same agent in Gold Star's Dan Milstein. This connection may have played a role in their choice of Toronto, as more than 20 NHL teams were reportedly interested in acquiring their talent.