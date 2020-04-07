The "manifesto" rises in the final season; Voice The Voice ’tops Tuesday ratings – Deadline

NBC Season 2 Manifest It ended on a good note Monday, posting a one-tenth rise in the adult demographic age group 18-49 with a rating of 0.8 and 4.58 million viewers. The voice (1.5, 9.49M) led to the sci-fi drama, hitting two-tenths in the demo but still beating all primetime shows with its two-hour episode. The couple gave NBC the No. 1 spot for the night on both metrics.

CBS saw the return of its lineup Tuesday with The neighborhood (1.0, 7.27M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 6.64M) sliding in the demo. The second half of the night saw the season's best audience numbers for All get up (0.7, 6.08M) and Bull (0.7, 7.13M), which were stable in the demonstration.

Elsewhere, ABC aired the special. Who wants to be a millionaire? Secrets and surprises (0.5, 2.97M) to hold a night of Family celebrity fight repeated on the CW, Who owns this line anyway? (0.2, 969,000) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 605,000) were stable.

Fox issued repeats.