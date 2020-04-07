The Klitschko brothers' monopoly ended with a forgotten fight | Boxing news

Don King bet he would shave off his infamous barnet if his man lost … but instead, he (briefly) became a player in the heavyweight game again





The Klitschko brothers held each major heavyweight belt

The first world heavyweight title fight in four years without a Klitschko was not memorable, nor was it worth it. In a division that has since changed beyond recognition, it acts as a strange interlude between two great championship reigns.

Bermane Stiverne vs. Chris Arreola is no one's idea of ​​a world title fight today and it certainly wasn't at the time, in 2014, but it happened. During the shortest period, the WBC championship belonged to Stiverne.

It is notable because it ended the Klitschko brothers' absolute dominance over the heavy landscape and preceded Deontay Wilder's rise to power. Stiverne's reign existed in a state of flux, but oddly it has a place in history as the only fight that separates Vitali Klitschko and Wilder's dominant reigns.

The Klitschkos dominated a series of American challengers.

LWLAD CHOPS BELOW CAMERAS⏪ Ten years ago today @Klitschko he retained his IBF and WBO world titles with a surprising knockout blow against Eddie Chambers 💥💪 ElSteelhammer: Wladimir's story is available on demand and on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel 👈 pic.twitter.com/H09i4pxNcZ – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 20, 2020

Stiverne vs. Arreola was a low point for U.S.-based heavyweight contenders, but it also represented a flash of light in promoter Don King's career, who added yet another champion to his glorious resume.

The WBC title was vacated when Vitali Klitschko, 42, two years retired from his 12th consecutive belt-on-the-line victory, retired to launch a career in Ukrainian politics that currently sees him rule as the mayor of Kiev with the same poise that he did in the ring.

Wladimir Klitschko still had the IBF, WBA and WBO, which means that, over a period of three years, the powerful brothers occupied all the important belts in the division.

Prior to Stiverne vs. Arreola for the recently vacated WBC belt in 2014, the previous heavyweight world title fight without Klitschko involved was David Haye's successful defense of the WBA title against Audley Harrison in 2010. Less than a year later Wladimir swallowed Haye's title to cement control of the Klitschkos.

So in 2014, a great opportunity arose for a new era to emerge when Vitali traded the boxing ring for mayor, but it was anticlimactic for Stiverne and Arreola to be the best positioned contenders to tap into.

In 2014, Haye & # 39; retired & # 39; before a return. Tyson Fury was a force that accelerated to 22-0 with a victory over Derek Chisora. Olympic gold medalists Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk had been in their professional careers for a year.

Stiverne (right) KO & # 39; d Arreola in six rounds

Don King Celebrates Digging Up Another Heavyweight World Champion

So Stiverne and Arreola got the go-ahead as the WBC top-ranked contenders. Behind them were Wilder, Bryant Jennings, Mike Pérez, and Chisora.

None of the boxers was undefeated or especially honored. Arreola had already lost a challenge from Vitali. And a year earlier, Stiverne bested Arreola in his first fight. They could not have imagined then that a rematch would have the WBC title at stake.

California's Arreola would become the first world heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, promoter Dan Goossen promised. That honor would eventually go to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Meanwhile, Stiverne dropped a lawsuit against his promoter Don King when this opportunity arose.

The eccentric King, who had promoted the title fights with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes and Mike Tyson, jumped into the ring with joy when his man, Stiverne, knocked out Arreola in the sixth round.

King and Goossen, the promoters, had bet that the loser must shave his head. That was a great bet for King, who was 82 then, and his infamous cloud of hair.

As soon as Stiverne, born in Haiti and based in Canada, lifted the title, Wladimir Klitschko announced his intention to meet to crown an undisputed champion.

Stiverne would be no match for Wilder

But Wilder, the mandatory challenger on a 32-fight KO streak, had his first dibs.

King promised to organize the fight in Egypt: "I want to keep her in the shadow of the Pyramids and she will be called King of the Nile!"

Seven months after becoming champion, Stiverne was defeated by Wilder in Las Vegas and his forgettable reign was over. It was the first time Wilder had gone the distance in a fight, but, significantly, he became the first American heavyweight champion in eight years since Hasim Rahman.

Wilder's devastating reign would last five years, Vitali's lasted eight. Among them, Stiverne (and King's lingering presence) have the smallest piece in history.