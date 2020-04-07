The judge rejects R. Kelly's request to be released from prison due to COVID-19

In recent news, R. Kelly, who was recently charged with sexual abuse once again in his career, was denied a motion to be released from prison due to fear of contracting COVID-19, which he says has affected the center where it stays. .

TMZ reported that the judge, whom the R,amp;B singer asked for permission, denied the request because they fear he will try to leave the country.

The judge openly said that Kelly is in police custody out of fear that she may try to leave the country or intimidate witnesses. In addition, the judge states that no cases of coronavirus have been reported at the Chicago MCC.

Furthermore, the judge pointed out some of the precautionary measures adopted by the prisons, including limiting visits and also frustrating the transfer of prisoners between institutions. The judge also stated that R. Kelly is not at risk at his particular age. R. Kelly is 53 years old.

Kelly has tried in the past to claim that because she had surgery while in jail, she was at risk of contracting COVID-19, but the judge says she has not shown how a surgical operation would increase the susceptibility to contracting the coronavirus.

As most know, Kelly will soon be undergoing a trial for sexual assault offenses, and this is part of the reason she wants to be released. Kelly claims that she was not allowed to meet with her attorneys and her legal team to discuss a defense strategy.

However, the judge stated that he is more than capable of communicating with his legal counsel by phone or email. The world is currently battling coronavirus, and the judge made reference to the fact that his trial is unlikely to be in July, as originally planned.

In other words, the judge believes he will have more than enough time to prepare a defense with his legal team. As previously reported, Kelly and her team stated that staying in prison was the same as "drinking poison."

Kelly joins a list of other celebrities who asked to be released from prison for fear of the coronavirus. Bill Cosby also tried the same tactic.



