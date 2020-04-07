The Insider: Soccer Consultant Cameron Wilson on Running of the Bulls in China | Football news





The Insider presents this week a question and answer session with football consultant and Shanghai resident Cameron Wilson

Cameron Wilson has lived and worked in Shanghai as a soccer consultant and advisor for the past 15 years. He is also the man behind the influential Wild East Football website.

The coronavirus pandemic started in China and after a prolonged blockade, people there are taking their first tentative steps to return to normal life.

Here, Cameron talks to Sky Sports News& # 39; Kaveh Solhekol on the lessons others can learn from their own experiences in China, and what all this means for our future and the future of football.

"Hope is like a path in the field: originally there was no path, but once people start to pass, a path appears,quot; – Chinese author Lu Xun

Cameron, thanks for your time. Firstly, how has the coronavirus affected life in China?

Almost everything closed in the Chinese New Year. It felt a bit like it was an extension of the Chinese New Year holiday, so I think the mood was relatively relaxed from the start.

But people here took the closure seriously from the start. At first, it seemed like it was only affecting Wuhan, but quickly everyone realized that it wasn't. The holidays were extended and extended again … and the situation began to lengthen.

In Shanghai, for a city of 25 million people that suddenly closed more or less in the space of a few days and almost no one was on the streets, it was quite impressive.

Public transportation was hardly used. Restaurants, bars, clubs, cinemas, schools, anywhere people gather, were closed.

The place went into a very peculiar hibernation suddenly, and neighborhood guards and volunteers told people to stay indoors unless they went on essential trips to the supermarket. The shelves were a bit empty at first, especially with things like instant noodles, which is China's favorite convenience food, that sell out quickly, but the restockings also came quickly. In Shanghai, everything was ordered: there were no panic purchases. People took what was a major interruption in their path. It was really civilized and people were worried but calm.

Medical teams wearing masks at a Shanghai match in late January

And you personally? What impact has it had on your life and your work?

I must say that being in my apartment for a month, barely leaving, except for brief trips to the supermarket through the deserted streets, and listening to the news updates on the virus every day, was such a strange experience that it defies description.

Almost two and a half months have passed for us, and although things are a little more normal than they were, there is still a long way to go and it is still unknown when schools will return in Shanghai. So I trust my mother-in-law to take care of my four year old daughter.

Neither I nor my wife returned to normal work routines until early March. We work for different companies, but we are lucky because we get paid normally and we knock on wood, our jobs are stable. Others have not been so lucky.

I would say that the most difficult has been the social aspect. Being a foreigner in China right now, when the borders are closed to foreigners, and certain voices in China are trying to say that the virus is a foreign disease, it has been difficult to accept.

To be honest, having lived in Shanghai for 15 years, I have always been the only one trying to encourage those at home or non-Chinese to see things from the Chinese point of view and to push the positive side of China. Because there are so many wonderful things that the West really has no news about. But now I feel less motivated to do this because I don't want to be associated with pro-China propaganda. I just want to tell the truth, that is, China is like any other place, there are good things, there are bad things and there are ugly things.

The story prompted by some official channels that the virus did not necessarily come from China is truly irresponsible as there is no evidence to back it up. All it is doing is provoking discussions inside and outside China between Chinese and non-Chinese, and this is not the time for such arguments.

That the virus originated in China does not in itself mean that China has done something wrong. It could have exploded anywhere. Instead, all parties are playing a blame game, and pushing propaganda that is hurting everyone and I really regret that. Everyone should recognize what went wrong and where, and move on solving it together.

Shanghai is starting to return to normal after closing

When did the blockade start in Shanghai? Is it over now and life is back to normal?

From around the last week of January to the last week of February, although some housing complexes were restricted a little more to just one person who could leave the house every other day.

Fortunately where we live, we were free to come and go. At this time, pubs and clubs are still closed, as are cinemas. Restaurants are open again, but people are kept a separate table, things like that. Temperature checks are still done in most places, and many people still have to report their health status to their employers regularly.

What has it meant for Chinese football? What have the clubs and players been up to?

The outbreak started about a month before the season started, so somehow it could have been worse than if it had hit when the season was underway. Most of the clubs were training abroad when it exploded, so they stayed where they were, that was until it started spreading everywhere, then the teams returned to China. However, closing the border to foreigners the other week means that many clubs have players and staff in other countries and cannot return. This is a big problem for the CSL because the success of the clubs depends largely on their foreign talent. Right now, the clubs are mainly training in their home cities waiting for news on when the season could start.

Is soccer likely to start soon? Have plans been put in place?

There have been a few stories that say the league would start in mid-April; then it was said that it would start in May. But with foreign players from some clubs stuck abroad, this makes the league much less likely to start again soon.

At this time, there appears to be no firm indication of a start date. Given that schools in Shanghai and most of China have yet to return, plus some tourist areas in Shanghai recently closed again, he suggests that authorities think the situation is still not safe enough.

Marouane Fellaini in action for Shandong Luneng against Kashima Antlers

What impact has this had on foreign players? How has your attitude and behavior been during the closure?

Most of the foreign players seem to go with the flow and keep a low profile as far as I can see. I think many returned to China when it became clear that the outbreak had affected Europe and North America.

When do you think football will start again? Players re-train now?

I think all or most of the clubs are training at their local bases right now, but it must be pretty strange that they are all practicing all day and not knowing when their next competitive game will be.

Right now I honestly don't see the season starting soon. There are too many aspects of normality that must be in place and have not yet returned. At the end of the day, soccer, like many other things, is not essential in China, just like anywhere else, so I would expect spectator sports to be one of the last things to come back.

Shanghai Hongkou Stadium hasn't seen football in four months

If the Chinese Super League is restarted, will it be behind closed doors?

I think it is very likely. Although I personally think it's better to wait until everything has cleared enough for fans to get on the ground to see their team, even if the stadiums have reduced temporary capacities.

Will there be many checks before the fans come in? Will there be masks, temperature controls, social distancing, etc. inside the stadiums?

I imagine. Getting into a football game is a little difficult at best, with facial recognition at Shanghai Hongkou Stadium by God knows what reason, showing ID cards, pocket records and purses, the police going through banners looking for taboo slogans or words, wait in or out, the police prevent fans from singing harmless songs on the street … whatever, they check it! So I doubt it's easier.

Do you want football to return?

Yes, definitely. Fans of Chinese Super League clubs want him back; There is a feeling among many that this is the longest period of time in their entire lives when they have not seen their team play. More than four months have passed without any games. But at the same time, no one is holding their breath.

Have players and managers taken a pay cut?

This has not been a problem in China. Although the players and staff at the top CSL clubs are well paid, there is not the same chasm that exists in the EPL.

Of course, many of the foreign stars here are highly paid, but that is accepted by fans for the most part. Clubs are also not really seen as pillars of the community, so there is not the same expectation of giving back to the community.

The clubs here are seen exactly for what they are and no more: institutions supported by big business for political reasons and other interests well above the level of the average man on the street. For the most part, Chinese fans expect the government to fix things, and not clubs, because they are not profitable compared to EPL teams.

How will Chinese soccer change because of this? What are the great challenges? For example, will there be fewer transfers in the future?

Because China's soccer ecosystem, and the structure of the league, is relatively underdeveloped and unsophisticated compared to Europe, there is less potential for damage.

There aren't many things here, like non-league clubs or even lower-league clubs with very small or less budgets. I don't foresee many changes in football here.

Fans may be a little slow to return to the stadiums in large numbers until the virus has completely passed, but again by the time they re-enter, everyone may be eager to return to normal life.

Then I do not know. I believe that any change in football will reflect the impact of the virus on society in general. Perhaps once it's all over, people will have a more balanced and diverse view of what the most important things in life are and they will start to see exercising, playing sports, and getting together to see sports as things they really need to do more of, in instead of doing something alone when they have a lot of free time.

Odion Ighalo has had a huge impact on Manchester United since he joined Shanghai Shenhua on loan.

What do you think of Odion Ighalo's situation? Do you think he will return to Shanghai Shenhua when his loan at Manchester United runs out?

I was surprised that he went to Manchester United after a few years playing in China. However, he has shown everyone that he never lost his advantage. I think it is obvious that he would like to stay at United, but it could be because of which league, CSL or EPL, can go back to normal first.

Shenhua will rightly want a decent rate for him, so United will have to balance that with the awkward reality that no one currently knows when their next game will be.

Either way, China is ahead of everyone else, as the virus broke out here first, making China more likely to return to normal and regain its football before the UK. Generally speaking, players must play to receive payment, so Ighalo may face a difficult decision.

Would I be welcome if I returned? Does Shanghai Shenhua want it back? How much would they ask for it if Manchester United wanted it?

It is difficult to say how much a fee would be. I read in the Chinese soccer media that a figure of £ 15 million had been mentioned. It looks like a pocket change, but who knows? If he returned, he would be welcome for the most part. But he is not universally loved because he left the club for a month last summer to play in the African Cup of Nations after an injury. So he was gone for about two or three months. Some of the fans are very hypocritical: if a Chinese player stayed with his club in Europe instead of playing for China in a major tournament, the end would never be heard.

What lessons can we learn in Europe from what has happened in China?

China made a mess of things at first by trying to hide the outbreak, and then the authoritarian, bureaucratic side of things led to the loss of vital time as parts of the system stalled waiting for an "official,quot; response and a way to deal with it. But since then, China's measures have been exemplary.

People don't understand that both can be true: yes, China was wrong, especially with the arrest of Wuhan's doctor, who later died. But after that, people took social distancing very seriously, followed the instructions of the authorities, wore masks, etc.

Compare that to the UK: people heading to the beach, the country, the pub, etc., as if it were a bank holiday weekend. Honestly, Europe looks pretty ridiculous from this angle, because there was so much time and information available to make the right decisions.

Instead, people have lost their lives because governments and, more importantly, ordinary citizens simply did not take the warnings seriously enough.

There are some things that China could do better, but the attitude of the Chinese people in times of crisis is exemplary and has undoubtedly saved many lives here. China is collectivist and socialist, and people consider the needs of society in general.

In Europe, at least at this time, it seems that many people are selfish and inconsiderate. People think that their own rights are more important than others, but they can learn from China that respecting the rights of others actually helps it safeguard its own rights, health and opportunities.

Odion Ighalo is on loan from Shanghai Shenhua

How long do you think it will be before life returns to normal in China?

I honestly don't expect life to go back to normal until early next year. That's the time it will take most people to catch and recover from the disease, or get vaccinated, for the virus to be under control.

I am not a virologist or an expert, but that is the situation, when reading between the lines. I don't think this view is being widely stated, because it really isn't what people want to hear. Locks etc. They should end long before this, but there will be a lot of interruption after that.

Finally, what do people in Shanghai think about President Trump calling the disease & # 39; the Chinese virus & # 39 ;?

I think most Chinese realize it comes from China, but they feel that Trump is encouraging racism against East Asian-looking people in the United States. In general, the Chinese don't have as big a problem as Westerners with authoritative and cheeky figures like Trump, because they respect force and think leaders can say what they want.

There are some Chinese who are deceived by these conspiracy theories that they somehow come from somewhere else, but most of them are not that stupid and think that Trump's comments are totally unnecessary and / or downright offensive. The Chinese are indirect by nature: they would prefer not to draw attention to the origin of the virus, and many of those I have spoken to say that it does not help to focus on its origin.

Saddest of all, the virus has cruelly exposed how poor overall global leadership is and how a coordinated response has been almost entirely lacking, despite the blindingly obvious fact that the virus doesn't care about borders, politics, race, religion or any other division or label that people give themselves. It is equally deadly to everyone, however … here we are in the midst of real confusion.