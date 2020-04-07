The horrible real story of the Hart family murder and suicide

Jen Y Sarah Hart It seemed like they had it all, which is exactly what Jen wanted her Facebook followers to believe.

The young couple's maternity trip had been documented by friends to family and followed and flattered since they adopted their first group of siblings in 2006.

On March 26, 2018, German tourists found the family's 2003 GMX Yukon XL after it overturned and fell off a cliff on Highway 101 in Northern California, with Jen, Sarah, both 38, and three of her six adopted black children found dead. In the scene. The shocking accident was national news.

But then details began to emerge … such as the fact that Jen, who had been driving, had alcohol in her system, while Sarah and two of the children appeared to have taken Benadryl. No one appeared to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. And the speedometer was 90 miles per hour … Jen hadn't tried to brake at all? Or did she purposely drive the SUV off the cliff?

"I'm at the point where I no longer call it an accident," said the Mendocino County Sheriff Tom allman said in HLN Crime and justice shortly after the tragic event. "I call it a crime."

That crime and the indescribable tragedy of the Hart family are being re-examined in A thread of deception: the Hart family tragedy, a documentary that is now available on VOD and all digital platforms.