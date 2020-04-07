The horrible real story of the Hart family murder and suicide

Jen Y Sarah Hart It seemed like they had it all, which is exactly what Jen wanted her Facebook followers to believe.
The young couple's maternity trip had been documented by friends to family and followed and flattered since they adopted their first group of siblings in 2006.
On March 26, 2018, German tourists found the family's 2003 GMX Yukon XL after it overturned and fell off a cliff on Highway 101 in Northern California, with Jen, Sarah, both 38, and three of her six adopted black children found dead. In the scene. The shocking accident was national news.
But then details began to emerge … such as the fact that Jen, who had been driving, had alcohol in her system, while Sarah and two of the children appeared to have taken Benadryl. No one appeared to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. And the speedometer was 90 miles per hour … Jen hadn't tried to brake at all? Or did she purposely drive the SUV off the cliff?
"I'm at the point where I no longer call it an accident," said the Mendocino County Sheriff Tom allman said in HLN Crime and justice shortly after the tragic event. "I call it a crime."
That crime and the indescribable tragedy of the Hart family are being re-examined in A thread of deception: the Hart family tragedy, a documentary that is now available on VOD and all digital platforms.
A thread of deceptionthe producer Rachel Morgan He is not the first person to investigate the Hart family's murder-suicide, as detectives, investigators, podcasters, and internet journalists previously revealed the gruesome details of the alleged child abuse and domestic abuse that led to the 2018 car incident.
Many of the Harts' former friends have previously talked about the couple and family and are also involved in A thread of deception.
"It was important for us to go into the unbiased documentary and let the story be told in whatever way it took shape," Morgan told E! News of the new documentary. "I felt it was crucial to allow friends who were silenced by the harassment to express their point of view."
Morgan continued: "I felt it was just as important to share the cold, hard facts of the investigation and the investigation without sweetening it."
And the cold, hard facts that immediately began to emerge after the GMX Yukon XL flipped to the bottom of a cliff were found to be likely hard to hear for many, as researchers soon realized there was more to it. Hart family than Jen's happy and inspiring Facebook. publications have led people to believe.
Thomas Boyd / The Oregonian via AP
As more information emerged, more and more questions arose about who Sarah and Jen came up with, and in Broken hearts, a new research podcast from Glamor Y how things work, her relationship history, ongoing issues with Child Protective Services, and reports of abuse are meticulously unpacked, as reporters speak to their friends, family, neighbors, and police to try to understand one of the most disturbing stories of the year one time the filter was removed.
"Everyone was envious,quot;, family friend Ian Sperling saying Glamor from the couple "They were the perfect people with the perfect children."
Another friend Zippy Lomax He told the magazine: "There was nothing in the way Jen presented her life that seemed to disagree with my understanding of who they were."
But behind the endless stream of photos of their six smiling children, presented with long captions and full of memories, there was a long history of allegations of abuse, with the couple reported and investigated in three different states.
In 2006, Jen and Sarah, who had been dating for about a year, became first-time moms in a big way: Mark is8 Hannah, 4 and Abigail, 2, a set of brothers, became their adoptive children.
In a detailed Facebook post, Jen recounted the difficulties of her first childbearing night, but said they remained committed to becoming mothers to the three Texas siblings. "If not us, WHO?" she wrote.
Two years later, they welcomed three more adoptive children, another trio of brothers: Devonte, 5, Jermiah, 4 and Ciera, 3, with the couple changing the spelling of the last children's names to Jeremiah Y Mountain range.
Uncredited / AP / REX / Shutterstock
But the couple had fathered another child in 2004, when they were in their twenties. A 15-year-old girl came to live with them and hoped to be an older sister to the first group of siblings they would adopt … until they dropped her off at a therapist's office and never saw them again.
Although there was some friction between the girl and the couple, mainly Jen, she said The Seattle Times, "I remember being devastated."
While Sarah worked, Jen stayed home and raised the children, then homeschooled them when they were all abruptly removed from school after CPS investigations. The couple was great at "transformational festivals," which in part influenced their move from Minnesota to Portland in 2013. They brought their children to one-day events, which included yoga, music, and dance.
Jen often posted photos of these festivals, with all the kids smiling big, and posting inspiring updates on their daily lives. As a friend said Glamor, "She was a master poster."
Commentators would leave brilliant comments about his upbringing. Some even asked if they would ever think about doing a reality show.
"She made parenting seem incredibly easy and amazing and there were no red flags," Sperling said in episode 3 of Broken hearts. "Zero."
But the first sign that something was wrong with Hart's home actually happened ten years before the horrible accident, and the police interviewed the couple in September 2008 after Hannah showed up at school with bruises on her arm and she told a teacher that she had been flogged. with a belt, according to a police report.
No criminal charges were filed.
Still, how was the couple allowed to father three more children, and did the agency even use a photo of Jen and Sarah with their first three adoptive children?
"Unless there is a criminal charge, what can you do?" A now retired judge, Patrick Shelton, who presided over the court that awarded custody of the couple in the second group of siblings, told The Appeal. "Believe it or not, children have bruises that are not beaten."
California Highway Patrol via AP, File
Then, in 2010, Sarah is charged with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, according to Minnesota court records, after Abigail's bruises were discovered at school.
But in the police report, Abigail said it was Jen who hurt her because they thought she had stolen a penny that fell out of her pocket. When the other children were questioned, they revealed that they were often flogged or sent to bed without food.
When Sarah told the police that she had been the one to whip Abigail, Jen backed up her account and the investigators believed them.
"They were a little guarded. They didn't want anyone in their business." Larry daileysaid the ex-police who interviewed the Harts Glamor.
In 2011, after Sarah pleaded guilty, she was sentenced to community service and one year on probation. Around this time, the couple pulled the six children out of school and never returned, with Jen teaching them at home.
After moving to Oregon in 2013, some people called CPS to report some troubling things they had noticed.
According to a CPS report, an anonymous person, who called the children "trained robots," drew attention to the alleged facade of Jen's Facebook posts.
"Jen does this for her Facebook page, where the kids pose and make themselves look like a big happy family, but after the photographic event, they are again lifeless."
The person also said that she looked "scared to death for Jen."
A former friend of hers also called Child Protective Services after the Hart family had stayed with them, alleging that Jen ran the children "like a regimented training camp," adding that she would often be angry if they laughed too hard. strong.
"True kindness, love and respect for children was absent."
The calls lead to the child welfare who visited the family in August 2013.
According to the report presented by the caseworker in the case, Jen was "adamant that many of the family's problems were due to others not understanding (their) alternative lifestyle."
Although the state finally closed the case, the social worker had warned: "The problem is that these women look normal."
If any of the children received positive attention from Jen, it was Devonte, her friends said. When he was 12 years old, a photo of him went viral, and it was called "the shared hug around the world." It was taken after a grand jury decided not to indict the white officer who killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, with a Devon crying, wearing a "free hugs,quot; sign, hugging a white police officer at a Black Lives Matter protest.
Stephanie Yao Long / The Oregonian via AP
Questions later arose as to whether the timing was organized, and according to the Clark County Sheriff's report, Sarah had told a co-worker that the timing had changed his wife. Jen complained to her friends that she had to turn down many television offers and posted on Facebook, asking people not to share photos of the Hart children.
"Understand that these children come from incredibly fragile and challenging beginnings in life and that we have done everything we can to protect the past from seeping into their lives again."
In mid-2017, after a pause on social media, Jen revealed that the family had moved to Washington, her third state since adopting her children. And while trying to remain "private," their neighbors eventually reported an incident to the police.
"One of the girls came to the door at 1:30 in the morning and said she needed help and that the parents were not treating her properly, and (she) wanted us to protect her," said her neighbor. Bruce DeKalb said.
According to his wife, Dana DeKalb, the girl said to them: "They are racists and they abuse us!"
It was Hannah, who was missing both front teeth, and claimed she had been flogged with a belt and had not been fed as punishment, according to an incident report.
Jen was finally able to convince Bruce and Dana that everything was fine. "He sold it well," said Dana. "She was good." (One line? Explaining why they raised the children at home, Jen said it was because they were bullied. "We are two lesbian mothers with six black children," she said, according to Dana.)
But then a nervous Devonte appeared asking for food. And it kept popping up, even coming up with a food list. Finally, he told Dana that his mothers hid food from him and his brothers.
"It started once a day and increased up to three times a day, until a week passed and we decided we needed to get professional help."
Kale Williams / The Oregonian via AP, File
Finally, feeling they had enough information, the DeKalbs called CPS on March 23, just a few days before the accident. Jen did not open the door. The next day, the Hart tribe was gone.
"I'm like," S – t is getting real, "Dana said. Glamor of the hasty departure of the family. "We knew they were running, but it never occurred to me that they should be intercepted."
What really happened after he led to the horrible discovery of his overturned car on March 26 hundreds of miles away from his home, no one knows … not even the police.
"I can fairly say that several of the questions asked today (will never) never be answered," Mendocino County, California Sheriff Tom Allman told reporters in March. "He was not a witness. We don't know what happened."
After their car was discovered, three of the six Hart children were not found, while the bodies of Markis, 19, and Abigail and Jeremiah, both 14, were found.
In April, Sierra's 12-year-old body was pulled from the water, while Devonte and Hannah are still missing.
A toxicology report revealed that Jen's blood alcohol level was 0.102, while Sarah and two of the boys had an ingredient commonly found in Benadryl in their system. When police searched her home, investigators described her as "sterile," with empty frames hanging on the wall. The children's room had two small beds, a mattress on the floor and not much else.
"I did not receive an indication that the children lived in the home," an office wrote in the report.
While the women had been together for more than 18 years after meeting at Northern State University, and Jen often posted love tributes to Sarah on social media, the records released by the Clark County Sheriff's Office in November reveal marital problems.
In a 2010 email, Jen described her home life as "a roller coaster."
She explained to a friend: "For quite some time I have felt very unappreciated and taken for granted in our relationship … and sometimes unloved. While I know deep in my heart how much she loves me … she is horrible to show it. "
In a Facebook post in 2016, Jen wrote: "We have come to realize that some think our lives are almost perfect. We are human and we struggle through the course of life's obstacles like everyone else." Later, he looked back on the first half of 2017, stating, "This year. Slammed. Us. Hard."
But in November 2017, after they moved to Washington, Sperling saw a small crack in the couple's "perfect,quot; image, when a worn-out Sarah confessed, "I'm so tired." When he recognized how difficult it must be to work full time to support the family of eight (sometimes six days a week), Sperling recalled Sarah saying, "Thank you. I don't hear that very often."
As details emerged about the abuse allegations after the accident, the couple's friends struggled to reconcile them to the image that had been presented to them on social media.
However, looking back on what they know now, there are a few things they didn't notice before. Just like Sperling's wife realizing there was no paint on the brushes in Jen's picture of some of the kids painting.
Sperling said Glamor, "I don't know what is real or false anymore,quot;.
A thread of deception: the Hart family tragedy It is now available on VOD and all digital platforms.
(Originally posted on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. PST)
%MINIFYHTMLb7d4e4b964e17e66e17ff0d58e2be14c7%