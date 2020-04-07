The end of the series Schitt & # 39; s Creek gave everyone a happy ending

The Rose family left Schitt & # 39; s Creek, but not without leaving their mark on the small village. Warning, spoilers continue for the end of the series Schitt & # 39; s Creek titled "Happy Ending,quot;.

"Happy Ending,quot; started with David (Dan Levy) receiving not-so-happy news: it's raining on her wedding day with Patrick (Noah Reid) Your outdoor place? Just a big puddle. Your officiant? Cancelled. Then, the entire city was united under the guidance of Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Johnny (Eugene Levy)

Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara), who previously served as officiant over one of Pat sajakWeddings, they approached the plate for their son. Ronnie (Karen robinson) flowers insured. The Jazzagals were united by music. Roland (Chris Elliot) assured the city council for the headquarters. Meanwhile, Patrick arranged for David to massage and relax, something that was in the books before the weather setbacks.