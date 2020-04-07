The emotional side of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Throughout North Texas, the nation and the world, the comfort of tradition, the joy of celebrations, are marginalized by an invisible enemy.

"Graduation party and graduation, the rest of our season," Seth Rains said, listing some of the things he misses the most.

The avid senior baseball player at Summit High School says he connects with friends online, but it's not the same.

He speaks for many who make up the Class of 2020.

"Staying awake at night thinking about everything I'm missing before going to college. It's all ruined by this virus," he said.

Her mother Cyndi said she is doing well, but when pressed, she said, "I am not going to lie, it was difficult." I have cried many times for my son and the rest of the senior class.

She also admits feeling guilty about that pain.

"Absolutely! I am thinking, there are people dying and I am here worried about my son and I feel selfish about it."

So, to Cyndi and all the parents who manage that particular pain, mental health experts say, "Take a break."

"There is no need to feel guilty," says Roshini Kumar, a licensed professional counselor and child health clinician. “We are all dealing with it, together. We are all sad, we are all angry … we are all in denial. "

In addition to giving families permission to feel what they feel, Kumar also encourages them to find new ways to celebrate.

"So discover creative ways you can still celebrate your teen, high school, or high school success, even if the school can't have those fun events."

And finally, experts encourage us all to make time for self-care and share the comfort.

"Let them know that they are being thought about and how they are missing so much," says Cyndi, her eyes filling with tears. She adds that, along with her husband and family, her faith is also helping her to overcome this pandemic. "I have that hope … this is only one season, it won't last."

