The Disney music playlist you need to improve your mood right now

Get ready to start smiling!

It's been 25 years since Disney launched A silly movie on April 7, 1995, turning the classic anthropomorphic dog Goofy and his teenage son Max Goof from his television series Goof Troop into a beloved animated film of his own. And if you're a fan of the movie, you know it's not just a candid exploration of a tense father-son relationship, but it does have some killer songs courtesy of Powerline, the famous pop star voiced by Tevin campbell who Max and all his friends in the movie are obsessed with. The two songs written for the fictional pop star have become almost as beloved as the movie itself.

In honor of the movie's anniversary, and with everything that's happening in the world in mind, we thought we'd celebrate with a Mouse House music playlist that is sure to make you and your families smile. So put on Mickey's ears, turn up the speakers and enjoy the Disney dance party of your dreams!