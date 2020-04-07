The Disney music playlist you need to improve your mood right now

Disney Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Get ready to start smiling!
It's been 25 years since Disney launched A silly movie on April 7, 1995, turning the classic anthropomorphic dog Goofy and his teenage son Max Goof from his television series Goof Troop into a beloved animated film of his own. And if you're a fan of the movie, you know it's not just a candid exploration of a tense father-son relationship, but it does have some killer songs courtesy of Powerline, the famous pop star voiced by Tevin campbell who Max and all his friends in the movie are obsessed with. The two songs written for the fictional pop star have become almost as beloved as the movie itself.
In honor of the movie's anniversary, and with everything that's happening in the world in mind, we thought we'd celebrate with a Mouse House music playlist that is sure to make you and your families smile. So put on Mickey's ears, turn up the speakers and enjoy the Disney dance party of your dreams!
"I 2 I,quot; – A silly movie
We challenge you to listen to this song, which features voices from both Campbell and former The prince bandmate Rosie Gaines, and not having a giant smile on your face. It may sound straight from the '90s (in the best possible way), but with lyrics like "If we listen to each other's hearts / We'll find we're never too far apart / And maybe love is a reason why / For the first time, We are seeing him face to face, "he couldn't feel more of the moment,quot;.
"Basic needs,quot; – The jungle book
This iconic song sung by Baloo (Phil Harris) in the 1967 animated classic is a little jazz wonder that offers words for living in these dark times: "Look for basic needs / Simple basic needs / Forget your worries and conflicts / I mean basic needs / Old mother Nature's Recipes / That brings the basic necessities of life. "
"Let it go,quot; — Frozen
Does the song play? Of course. Does that make it less effective or powerful when you listen to it at full volume? No way. Let Elsa (Idina menzel) The title chorus in this 2013 blockbuster Oscar-winning song became a kind of mantra for these insecure times.
"Under the sea,quot; – The little Mermaid
It's hard to feel bad about something when this Calypso-inspired song from the beloved 1989 film, sung by the crab Sebastian (Samuel E. Wright), starts playing. And boy was he not lying when he said to Ariel, "The human world is a mess." There is no doubt that it is best where it is wettest at the moment.
"Hakuna Matata,quot; – The Lion King
A song that professes a philosophy without problems? There was no way that Timon (Nathan lane) and Pumba (Ernie Sabella) wouldn't be on this list with their featured duo, written by Elton John and Tim Rice, from the iconic 1994 movie.
"How far will I go?" Moana
For all those who are missing the sea right now, let's leave Lin-Manuel MirandaThe title heroine song in the 2016 movie, sung by Auli & # 39; i CravalhoI know what makes you go through.
"Do you have a friend,quot; — Toy Story
There's just something so comforting Randy newmanIt's cheesy in this ode to the friendship from the 1994 movie that put Pixar on the map, right?
"Around the bend in the river,quot; – Pocahontas
Is the narration of the Pocahontas story in the 1995 film too orderly and unrepresentative of what actually happened? Definitely. But this beautiful song sung by Judy Kuhn since our heroine is still a charming ode to adventure and choosing the unknown anyway.
"I will make a man of you,quot; – Mulan
Are Li Shang's gender policies in this iconic 1998 song regressive as hell? Absolutely. But there is no denying that this is one of the most exciting songs in the Disney canon. Y Donny OsmondPerformance, intervening to B.D. Wong to provide the character's singing voice, it is iconic.
"Remember me,quot; — Coconut
The pop version of this Oscar winner for the best original song, performed by Miguel Y Natalia Lafourcade, from the Pixar 2017 movie is like the musical hug we need right now. Honestly, when we listen to it, we imagine all of us that we can't be singing with right now. "Every time you hear a sad guitar / You know I'm with you / The only way I can be / Until you're in my arms again / Remember me." It's a little sad, but it helps.
"Go the distance,quot; – Hercules
When you really need that reminder that you can and will get through this, let Herc (Roger bart) give you all the motivation you need.
"When it is older,quot; — Frozen II
We are all a bit like Olaf (Josh Gad) in the 2019 sequel right now, right? "All this will make sense when I am older / Someday I will see that it makes sense / Someday, when I am old and wise / I will think and I will realize it," he sings. "That these were all completely normal events." Will all this make sense when we grow up? Probably not, but it's nice to have someone, even an anthropomorphic snowman, to sympathize with.
"Circle of Life,quot; – The Lion King
Lose yourself in the majesty of this iconic song, written by John and Rice and performed by Carmen Twille, for the 1994 movie and try not to get bogged down by your place in the circle of life right now.
