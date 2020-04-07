The Brown Palace is closed for the first time in its 128-year history.

%MINIFYHTML1f3178bb5eeedd98d497d15761e49f3b75%

For the first time since its opening in the heart of Denver in 1892, the Brown Palace Hotel & Spa has closed to guests, finally succumbing to the pressure of the coronavirus crisis.

After occupying eight rooms on Monday night, the beds at the historic hotel at 321 17th St. were empty Tuesday night, general manager Nick Moschetti said. Associates worked with some of those end guests to find rooms at other hotels for the remainder of their stays.

The decision was made with the safety of guests and employees in mind, the general manager said. Crater travel demand amidst the COVID-19 pandemic also influenced the decision.

"It is tragic. I don't know how to describe it. In our current environment, it is tragic and historically it is tragic," Moschetti said. "I think the decision tells us the severity of the climate we are in."

A reopening date has not been announced, but Moschetti spoke Wednesday in terms of weeks, not months.

The Brown Palace remained with many other luxury hotels in the center already closing despite being considered an essential business that could remain open during Governor Jared Polis' stay-at-home order if desired. Even the Palace's sister property, the Holiday Inn Express at 1715 Tremont Place, closed two weeks ago when Moshcetti told Up News Info that the Brown Palace intended to remain open during the crisis if it could.

During the closure, Moschetti said sales and engineering staff will continue to work at the hotel. Renovations of the meeting spaces in the building are already underway. Rooms are expected to be updated below.

The hotel is operating with about 15 employees at the moment. Between the Brown Palace and the Holiday Inn Express, the complex generally employs about 340 workers, Moschetti said.

The Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association estimates that the hotel industry in Colorado has cut more than 22,500 jobs since the coronavirus began to spread in the state.