The black actress says that the boy knows that the world cast was RACISTA: he was called by his & # 39; Aunt Jemima & # 39;

MTO News learned that an African-American actress is criticizing the cast of the popular 2000 children's show Boy Meets World.

According to the actress, she faced an extreme racist from the entire cast of the show. And now the actress talks about it, 20 years later.

Trina McGhee played the role of Angela Moore, Topaga's good friend and Shawn Hunter's girlfriend on the show.

According to Trina, other cast members called her racist insults. Slash claims that other cast members mistreated her. The actress turned to Twitter to criticize her former co-stars, MTO News confirmed.

Trina told her Twitter followers that the cast members called her "Aunt Jemima,quot; while they were on set. Immediately fans of the show from the 2000s turned to social media to express their outrage.

Here are his statements:

Angela's interracial relationship with Shawn was unusual for a major network television show at the time, especially one whose demographic was teenagers.

Trina once commented that the typical reaction she received from young fans regarding the relationship was overwhelmingly positive and encouraging, often asking when the characters could reconcile after a breakup.

At that time, Trina expressed her personal wish that the relationship serve as an example of color blindness for the world.

In 2015, the actress reprized the role in an episode of the sequel series Girl Meets World.