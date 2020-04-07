Home Entertainment The black actress says that the boy knows that the world cast...

The black actress says that the boy knows that the world cast was RACISTA: he was called by his & # 39; Aunt Jemima & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

MTO News learned that an African-American actress is criticizing the cast of the popular 2000 children's show Boy Meets World.

According to the actress, she faced an extreme racist from the entire cast of the show. And now the actress talks about it, 20 years later.

Trina McGhee played the role of Angela Moore, Topaga's good friend and Shawn Hunter's girlfriend on the show.

According to Trina, other cast members called her racist insults. Slash claims that other cast members mistreated her. The actress turned to Twitter to criticize her former co-stars, MTO News confirmed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©