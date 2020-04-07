The beta broadcasts of & # 39; Valorant & # 39; match the audience record for & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; for Twitch

The limited beta release of "Valorant,quot; by Riot Games on Tuesday morning received millions of views on Twitch and inspired the belief that the company had reached gold in its quest to replicate the popularity of its "League of Legends,quot; franchise. 11 years.

"Valorant,quot; is a 5-in-5 first-person shooter game aimed at cross-breeding between the esports community and eventually casual gamers in the vein of rival company Valve's hit game "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,quot; .

Because a limited group of users were able to access the beta on Tuesday, needing codes to enter, curious fans flocked to Twitch to take a look at the offer. At the time of publication, 1.7 million people were watching live videos of the game on the platform, equal to the "Fortnite,quot; historical record set last October.

Riot Games says a full version of "Valorant,quot; will be available to the masses sometime this summer, though it hasn't yet provided a specific release date.

The beta version is available in Canada, the United States, Russia, Turkey and Europe for the few who are lucky enough to get a code.