The Best Hollywood Police Comedies

Buddy Cop comedies have become a safe bet for Hollywood producers, guaranteed to make easy money at the box office. Filming irreverent humor with high-octane action, the movies are really fun to watch in most cases. Experts may not win much applause, but the masses do. They more or less follow a standard formula of putting two male guys who have opposite personalities together as partners. It is the interaction, the bromance between the couple that is the main attraction of such films. Here is a list of some sure winners from the universe of fellow police officers to lighten your mood during this lockdown period.

Stakeout (1987)

Directed by John Badham, she starred in Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez, Madeleine Stowe, and Aidan Quinn. Detectives Chris Lecce (Dreyfuss) and Bill Reimers (Estevez) are assigned to the night shift on a surveillance of Maria McGuire (Stowe) whose ex-boyfriend is a dangerous fugitive convict. The police are sure that he will appear at his house. The problem arises when Lecce falls in love with Maria, leading to complications. His superiors accuse him of sleeping with the enemy. The convict has a series of confrontations with the police and finally runs into Lecce and his girlfriend, where an attack of fury lets him escape where he has hidden the cash. In the final shootout, Lecce shot him in the chest. The film was a silly comedy on the one hand and a direct action actor on the other. Its success spawned a sequel, Another Stakeout (1993), which was not as successful as the first film.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Directed by Richard Donner, the film starred Mel Gibson and Danny Glover alongside Gary Busey, Tom Atkins, Darlene Love, and Mitchell Ryan. Martin Riggs (Gibson), a former Green Beret who has become suicidal after his wife's death, is told to partner with Roger Murtaugh (Glover), a 50-year veteran who is considering early retirement. A former army friend whose daughter was killed by the bad elements with whom he was involved tells him that a high-ranking army officer has been running a clandestine drug operation with the help of veterans of the special forces. Soon the bad guys find out about his involvement and Riggs and Murtaugh become targets. Murtaugh's daughter is kidnapped and the two officers are also captured during the rescue attempt. However, they manage to escape and kill the superior man. They also shot his right hand in the front yard of Murtaugh's house. The film drew on the cheese and chalk personalities of Gibson and Glover to attract laughter. The unlikely pairing worked in a big way, making the movie a great roulette. It paved the way for three more sequels and a television series.

Tango and cash (1989)

Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, the film stars Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell as Raymond Tango and Gabriel Cash respectively, two rival LAPD narcotics detectives, who are forced to work together after a crime boss, Yves Perret (Jack Palance) accuses them of murder. They must be sent to a minimum security prison, but Perret manipulates things and they end up in a maximum security prison. They escape from prison after being violently tortured by inmates, most of whom were behind bars out of courtesy. They work the angels separately after escaping, but in the meantime, Tango's sister Katherine (Teri Hatcher) is kidnapped by the bad guys. The duo unite and storm the villain's lair, rescue Katherine, and shoot Perret to death in an ending inspired by Enter The Dragon. The movie went into development hell, far exceeded the budget, and didn't get rave reviews either, but it did make some money. Over the years, it has reached cult status and there was talk of a sequel last year.

Bad Boys (1995)

It marked Michael Bay's directorial debut and starred as Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as two Miami narcotics detectives, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. While Marcus was more of a family man, Mike was more of a player who liked fast cars and fast women. Their contrasting personalities and constant quarrels were the highlight of the film. $ 100 million of heroin is stolen from the seized mafia from a secure police vault. The two detectives have five days to find the culprits. Internal Affairs are convinced that it is an internal job and threaten to close the department. Mike asks one of his ex-girlfriends for help. An escort, Julie Mott (Téa Leoni) has vital evidence and that leads them to suspect that the mob boss Fouchet (Tchéky Karyo) is behind it all. They manage to kill their minions one by one and in the climax they manage to eliminate Fouchet as well. The chemistry between the two protagonists was the highlight of the film. Michael Bay perfected his trademark action pieces through this movie.

Rush Hour (1998)

Directed by Brett Ratner, the movie starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as mismatched cops. Detective Inspector Yang Naing Lee (Chan) must collaborate with Los Angeles Police Detective James Carter (Tucker) to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Chinese diplomat. It's a punishment task for Carter for ruining an undercover operation, although Lee doesn't know it. Carter wants to settle the deal to redeem himself and somehow ends up being part of the negotiation process. The duo don't get along well at first, since Lee doesn't accept Carter's customs. But slowly, they forge a bond and actually end up knowing the identity of the culprit. However, Lee is told to return to China after a failed rescue attempt. Carter persuades him to give his newfound friendship another chance and takes him off the plane. After a tense climax involving a vest full of explosives, they manage to rescue the girl and kill the people involved. The super-hit action comedy led to two successful sequels, and Chan agreed to make a third film out of principle.

21 Jump Street (2012)