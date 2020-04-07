The best athletes and sports celebrities in Cameo, from Mike Tyson to Boban Marjanovic

It's getting harder and harder to buy that sports fan in your life, right? It looks like they have it all: authentic T-shirts, autographed balls, other assorted inexpensive products with the slapped team logo. But one thing they definitely don't have is a 30-second video of an athlete, past or present, with a personalized message just for them. And that's the beauty of Cameo, the site that allows people to send messages to other people from celebrities for as little as a few dollars to thousands of dollars. (Caitlyn Jenner is the most expensive sports-related celebrity for $ 2,500.)

You can use Cameo in various ways. You can go for a candid route and send a candid message to a huge fan of a certain player who will make his year. Or, you can do what most people do and send someone an ironic message mocking the Cameo issue, the person it's being sent to, or both.

This is really how to get the most out of your money on Cameo, and it's even better if the celebrity doesn't take herself too seriously. That's why John Daly ($ 750), Mike Tyson ($ 500), or Ric flair ($ 500) might actually be worth it, especially if you're raising money with a group of friends.

Athletes tend to be more proud than, say, a cheeky reality TV star, but the simple fact that they're selling their products on Cameo tells us that they might be willing to have a little fun at their expense. And given the situation we are currently in with everyone quarantined at home, you know these athletes have a lot of free time.

So, let's take a look at some of the best players, best values, and best opportunities to have fun on Cameo if you're a sports fanatic.

The best soccer players in Cameo

The NFL is the most popular league in America, and you can see it for some of the prices in Cameo's soccer section. If there really are people who pay $ 1,000 per popup for personalized messages from Josh Johnson, Josh NormanY Chancellor KamSo we all have to look at ourselves in the mirror. Regardless, Cameo is perfect for soccer enthusiasts or, more accurately, fantasy soccer enthusiasts. Getting the players who starred in your team to make fun of your friends could be fun, but even better is texting your friends from the players who left on their teams. Some players may not want to tease them that way, but it's worth a try. Again, if they're on Cameo, there's a good chance they'll be a game for just about anything within reason.

Top players

Members of the Hall of Fame and notable stars in the soccer section are not lacking. If you don't want to pay $ 1,000 for Michael Vick (and probably not), you can always turn to Troy Aikman ($ 600),Tony Gonzalez ($ 500), Marshall Faulk ($ 500), Terrell Davis ($ 500), Terry bradshaw ($ 400), or Terrell Owens ($ 350). Or you can make man be considered the best player ever, Jim Brown, for cheaper than all of them ($ 320).

Better yet, for less than the price of one Ted Ginn ($ 350 … seriously), you can get one of the best riders ever, Adrian Peterson ($ 200), and one of the best wide receivers in history, Calvin Johnson ($ 135). Throw one of the best quarterbacks, Brett Favre ($ 250), and you've got the start of a 2009 championship-winning fantasy team under $ 600.

Best values:

Courage is hard to find in the NFL section. The cheapest former player is Kristjan Sokoli ($ 4.50), who says he was the first Albanian player in the NFL in his biography. So that's something. There are tons of $ 5- $ 15 players, but you probably had to be a fan of their varsity teams to really remember them. Brendan Langley ($ 5)? Quenton Meeks ($ 10)? Tashawn Bower ($ 10)? Asante Cleveland ($ 15)? Real people or franchise-generated players in Madden? You tell us.

Once you get into the $ 15 and above range, you start to see some players who were actually on fantasy teams in no time. Ryan Grant ($ 15) had 1,200-yard seasons in a row and certainly beat some people in their fantasy leagues (and lost even more people in the leagues in the next two years); Montee Ball ($ 20) is great to send to your friend who wasted a first-round pick in 2014; and both Stevie Johnson ($ 20) and T.J. Houshmandzadeh ($ 20) were always undervalued in drafts, just like Cameo. Steve Slaton ($ 25) is a classic fantasy blast from the past because many recruited him before Chris Johnson the year CJ2K had over 2,000 rushing yards. Based on the fact that Johnson is also on Cameo for $ 200, you can probably guess how it worked.

Tony Rice it's been underestimated at $ 35 (there are lots of Notre Dame fans over 40), and Bart Scott bark "I can't wait!" Virtually anything (upcoming wedding, graduation, bris, etc.) for $ 60 is money well spent. The same goes for Charles Haley at $ 65, though it's best if you don't have the kids in the room when you see it. Chad Ochocinco ($ 85) is also obvious.

Toni Harris ($ 35) and Katie Sowers ($ 75) can inspire girls to do anything, including overcharging people on a personalized message site, while Vince Papale ($ 50) can also inspire by reminding us that no matter what he looks like in real life, Hollywood can choose Mark Wahlberg to play him in a movie.

The best joking opportunities:

Jonas Gray ($ 25) is an all-time Bill Belichick special who had 37 carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns in one game in 2014 … then 65 carries for 256 yards the rest of his career. Whoever rejected the # 1 exemption claim on him in his fantasy league at '14 would certainly appreciate a Cameo of the man who reminded them of that move. Kalen Ballage ($ 50) is a must-have for anyone who's a fan of really bad racers.

Ickey Woods($ 50) is a good value, but it's only fun if you ask him to do the Dirty Bird or some other famous celebration that is no the Ickey Shuffle (or you could pay $ 32 to have Jamal Anderson do the Ickey Shuffle). Plaxico Burress ($ 100) is a little pricey, but it might be worth making fun of a Patriots fan or NRA member. Finally, Manti Te & # 39; o ($ 100) is a good Cameo to send to someone who doesn't exist because they already have a lot of experience with that.

Best Baseball Players on Cameo

As with virtually every category on Cameo, you can waste hours visiting the baseball section and marveling at the forgotten names and surprising prices. Aramis Ramirez for $ 15? That's a robbery. Junior spivey for $ 65? That is not so much theft. (Seriously, who pays $ 65 for a Junior Spivey Cameo? Bill Gates? Warren Buffett?)

Best players:

If money is not a problem, you can pay Mariano Rivera ($ 500) or Pedro Martinez ($ 500) and you will be guaranteed a classy message. If you want the renowned splash for a fraction of the price, you can go for Roger clemens ($ 250) or Pete rose ($ 150) (class not guaranteed), and if you only want a Hall of Famer, you can get Pudge Rodriguez ($ 100), Roberto Alomar ($ 100), Andre Dawson ($ 60), or Lee Smith ($ 50). If you want current players, Pete alonso ($ 200) could be worth its high price, though the same can't be said for Hunter pence ($ 250) or Kevin Pillar ($ 150). The nerve of those guys, huh?

You can also get some stars for cheaper prices. Jose Canseco ($ 100), Lenny Dykstra ($ 95), Curt Schilling ($ 75) and Ozzie Guillén ($ 50) It might be worth it just to see what kind of madness comes out of their mouths when they're improvising, and throw Steve Garvey ($ 100) there too, and to tell you about the time he flipped over on "Fantasy Island."

Best values:

For current players, Byron Buxton ($ 25), Shane bieber ($ 40) and Jesus Luzardo ($ 40) You could see that their careers really take off soon, so now is the time to set those low prices. Frankie Montas ($ 50), Franmil Reyes ($ 50) and Gavin lux ($ 50) are adequate for that guest, but once you're in the fifty-something range, a star season will be guaranteed or your money will be refunded.

The best joking opportunities:

Chances are there is a surprisingly large contingent of fans who want a Mickey Morandini Cameo for only $ 15. Not every day you can make a player who reached 32 HR career in 10 seasons say happy birthday to a friend. You can also get the Phillies minor league player Jose Pujols ($ 20) and just ask him to put on an Angels jersey and refer to himself as "Albert." (You are probably used to it.) Jon Lieber ($ 25) is a good value, too, but only if you refer to the fact that he gave not only one but two hits to one-handed pitcher Jim Abbott (Abbott's only two career hits). Jon Lieber needs to be reminded of this every day.

You can pay $ 50 to have Chris Mazza explain who he is, $ 45 to have Corey Patterson sorry for ruining your fantasy season (got everyone at least once), or $ 40 for having the guy who played Kevin Costner's father in "Field of Dreams,quot; (Dwier Brown) Admit that not a real baseball player. The same goes for that Batting stance type nerdy, but at least it's priced appropriately $ 15.

Best basketball players in Cameo

Cameo's basketball section is … confusing. The most expensive person is Harlem Globetrotter Briana Stewart ($ 950), while the NBA's 10-year vet Ben gordon ($ 700), veteran of the Euro-league and Israeli league Landon Milbourne ($ 700), member of the Hall of Fame Gary Payton ($ 625), "YouTube basketball star,quot; Tristan Jess ($ 500), famous riot starter and NBA champion World Peace Metta ($ 500) and all-time top scorer in NBA history Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ($ 500) complete the first five. Not offending Payton, but talking about a situation of "one of those things is not like the other,quot;, huh?

Best players:

In addition to Kareem, you can get greats of all time Isiah Thomas ($ 222) and Rick barry ($ 150), or you can go for an all-time great dunker and pay $ 300 for Vince Carter. Compared to soccer and even baseball, the picks are slim for the best basketball players.

Best values:

Of course, he could pay just $ 75 for one of the best WNBA players of all time, Lisa Lesliewhich seems like a great value until you see Boban Marjanovic Is the same price. Can't afford no pay $ 75 for Boban. Matt Barnes I'd probably say something fun for $ 55, and you're not going to find a better deal on a former No. 1 overall pick than $ 50 for Greg Oden. Rob Strickland ($ 25) is one of the best deals on the entire site, especially if you just rap the Raekwon verse from "Triumph,quot; ending with "… disgusting / guaranteed make him jump like Rod Strickland,quot;.

Oh, and there's one more value you've probably heard of: Michael Jordan it's only $ 20! I mean, it's Michael Jordan who played offensive guard at Ohio State, but still … pretty close.

Seriously, you only pay $ 75 for Boban already.

The best joking opportunities:

You can probably get Smush Parker ($ 55) to talk about how Kobe hated him, so it's a good deal, and Larry sanders ($ 50) would probably recreate his infamous "thumbs-up,quot; ban, so it's also worth it. Mo Speights ($ 20) is cheap and you could just have it shoot baskets at the entire Cameo instead of saying a message because we all know there's nothing Mo Speights likes more than shooting.

You could also splurge on an old Bulls fan and get it Stacey King ($ 50), Will Perdue ($ 50) and Bill Wennington ($ 40). Sorry, but there is no Luc Longley to complete the collection of big rigs that Michael Michael and Scottie Pippen put on their skirts, but maybe soon.

The best hockey players in Cameo

The hockey section at Cameo is relatively small, but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality.

Best players:

Mark Messier ($ 300) is the most expensive hockey player on the site, and all things being equal, it's a relative value. You can also get a great time Bobby hull for $ 175. Martin Brodeur ($ 150), Chris Pronger ($ 100), Doug Gilmour ($ 93) and Grant Fuhr ($ 75) give you more exposure to the Hall of Fame for under $ 200, and they'll say their messages in Canadian accents (or, in the case of Brodeur, Canadian French)!

The best joking opportunities:

Paying $ 50 for Sean Avery is a good way to remind someone that you are an executor, and spend $ 42 for Ron Duguay It would be confusing for all parties involved.

Best soccer players in Cameo

If you're looking for current stars in the soccer section on Cameo, you won't find many, but there are several recognizable names, particularly from the USWNT.

Best players:

Douglas Costa ($ 250), Briana Scurry ($ 250), Viv Anderson ($ 200) and Henrik Larsson ($ 150) are the most expensive soccer players, but Mia Hamm ($ 125), Michelle Akers ($ 110) and Brandi Chastain ($ 100) everyone has more cache with casual fans, at least those over 40. And although we do not know for sure, but we assume that Chastain will not recreate his famous pose for the 1999 World Cup.

Jozy Altidore ($ 80) and Freddy Adu ($ 45) represent the players who were supposed to put men's soccer in the US USA On the map, and while that hasn't quite happened, it can still trick some people into thinking it was in the car early.

The best NASCAR, Indy Car and F1 drivers at Cameo

The Cameo racing section is similar to the hockey section: small but proud.

The best drivers:

"The king,quot; Richard Petty It's the most expensive controller at $ 250, so you know things will be relatively affordable in this section. Rusty wallace ($ 150), Brad Keselowski ($ 150), Tony Kanaan ($ 100), Helio Castroneves ($ 55), Austin Dillon ($ 55) and Juan Pablo Montoya ($ 50) are some of the best drivers available at a wide range of prices.

The best joking opportunities:

For just $ 4, Nate hamilton It is the cheapest controller in Cameo. Budget $ 120 and get a Cameo from him every day for a month and see if in the end you two become real friends. You could do the same with the NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver $ 5 per pop, and it's much easier on the eye.