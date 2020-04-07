The actor from & # 39; The Virginian & # 39; James Drury dies at 85

thevirginian.net

The star of & # 39; Good Day for a Hanging & # 39; He died at his home in Houston, Texas, less than a year after his wife of 40 years, Carl Ann, passed away in August 2019.

Up News Info –

"The Virginian"star James Drury He has died at the age of 85.

Drury, who played the main character, the foreman of the Rancho Shiloh in "The Virginian"One of the oldest westerns in television history died at his home in Houston, Texas on Monday, April 6, 2020 of natural causes, his assistant, Karen Lindsey, told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to starring in The Virginian, which ran from 1962 to 1971, Drury appeared in various westerns on the big screen, including "1959"Good day for a hanging","Ten who dared"released the following year, and the 1962 Sam Peckinpah film"Riding the country high"

He also had a supporting role in Elvis presleyfilm debut "love me Tender"in 1956.

The television cowboy had required surgery to remove precancerous growths from his colon and esophagus in 2010.

His third wife, Carl Ann, passed away last August, after a 40-year marriage, and is survived by her children Timothy and James, Jr., and her stepchildren Frederick, Gary and Rhonda.

Timothy is a musician who has played keyboards for Don henley, White Snake, Stevie NicksY Jon Anderson.