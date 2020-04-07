Terri Harper: Open Letter From WBC Champion To Key Workers And Boxing Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic | Boxing news







In an open letter, WBC champion Terri Harper praises the fighting spirit of frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic and hopes boxing fans will stay safe.

For boxing fans,

This week, my team and I should be in Fuerteventura preparing for my first defense of the WBC super featherweight world title in just three weeks. Instead, I'm training alone in a makeshift gym in my garage. No teammates, no coach, just me.

At just 23 years old, I had the opportunity to return to my hometown of Doncaster and headline my first show as a Matchroom fighter. Doncaster Dome is a special place for me, where I made my professional debut in the small parlor shows, where it all started!

However, the coronavirus pandemic has not only put this show and the rest of boxing on hold, but everyone.

Everyone around the world is going through this difficult time, and we will all get through it together. It is important that we listen to the advice that professionals give us. It is also important that we stay healthy, positive, and above all, safe.

A huge thanks to all the key front-line workers, who put others before themselves. Starting with the NHS, food providers and production, childcare, national government, utilities, transportation, utilities … the list goes on. Thank you all

Remember to enjoy the extra family time we are receiving and enjoy the downtime. Everyone will go through bad and good days, including me. I just know you're not going through this alone – pick up the phone and talk to someone.

Sending my love to all those who have been directly affected by this virus: stay strong and safe.

Best regards,

Terri & # 39; Belter & # 39; Harper

X